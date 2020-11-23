The Fergus Falls volleyball team closed out its 2020 season at home as it welcomed in the Rocori Spartans. After a four-set match the night before, the Otters ran out of gas as the Spartans swept the match 25-18, 25-23, 25-15.
“We worked hard but our bodies just couldn’t keep up,” Otters head coach Sabrina Noon said. “We tired out pretty quickly and we’re trying to find our groove on the court as a team after being out for so long.”
Logan Strom (19) and Paige Pearson (12) were both in double figures in digs, while Laci Strom recorded three aces in the game.
