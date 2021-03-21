FOLEY — In the Class AA state preliminary round, Fergus Falls wrestler Kaden Hartwell (182 pounds) notched his 151st victory and advanced to the state semifinals at St. Michael-Albertville.
Hartwell started the state prelims with a pinfall victory over Pine City-Hinckley-Finlayson’s Gavin Rockstroch (3:11) and won a semifinal match again Mora’s Tommy Nosbush by injury default. Hartwell’s win over Rockstroch moved the senior to No. 2 all-time in victoires at the school behind Abbot Aho (188 wins).
The win over Nosbush setup a matchup with Brian Ramos of Perham. Ramos would defeat Hartwell by pinfall, but Hartwell claimed a true second after Nosbush finished at the top of the wrestlebacks and with his earlier win did not have to wrestle an additional match.
"I am very proud of Kaden and what he was able to accomplish,” Otters head coach Adam Schlepp said. “Career victory No. 150 and second place all-time in school history is accomplishment enough for one good day. Placing second in the Section 7AA-8AA State Preliminaries makes an extra special day for Kaden."
Hartwell will now travel to St. Michael-Albertville to compete in the Class AA individual semifinals beginning at 2 p.m. Friday.
Class A state preliminary
In the Class A state preliminary in Long Prairie Saturday, the West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville wrestling team advanced five wrestlers to the state semifinals in St. Michael-Albertville.
Seniors Jordan Lohse (152) and Nathaniel Kisgen (182), juniors Colton Lindquist (220) and Reubens Swanson (145) and sophomore Anthony Sykora all advanced to the state semifinals as runners-up. Also competing for the Knights at the state prelims was Solomon Wales (0-2, 126) and Justin Blascyk (0-2, 285).
Area school Pelican Rapids and Otter Tail Central also had wrestlers compete in the meet. Jed Carlson (0-2, 113), Tommy Thach (0-2, 132), Sebastian Centeno (1-2, 138), Carter Johnson (0-2, 152), Johnny Ziebell (3-1, 182) and Jacob Willits (3-2, 195) competed for Pelican Rapids, while Brien Poser (3-1, 132), Reed Leabo (2-2, 138), Logan Schleske (2-2, 145), Jaxon Rich (3-2, 160) and Tristan Evavold (0-2, 182) competed for Otter Tail Central.
The Knight wrestlers will compete in the Class A individual semifinals at St. Michael Albertville beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27.
