ST. MICHAEL —Fergus Falls wrestler Kaden Hartwell wrapped up his high school wrestling career at the Class AA state individual semifinal tournament Friday.
Hartwell, wrestling at 182 pounds, took on Kasson-Mantorville’s Bennett Berge in the first round. The undefeated Berge would top Hartwell by technical fall 17-1.
Hartwell would then go into the consolation bracket where he would face Perham’s Brian Ramos in a state preliminaries rematch. Ramos would pick up the victory via pinfall to advance to the fifth-place match.
Hartwell finishes his career second in victories (151) at Fergus Falls High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.