ST. MICHAEL —Fergus Falls wrestler Kaden Hartwell wrapped up his high school wrestling career at the Class AA state individual semifinal tournament Friday.

Hartwell, wrestling at 182 pounds, took on Kasson-Mantorville’s Bennett Berge in the first round. The undefeated Berge would top Hartwell by technical fall 17-1.

Hartwell would then go into the consolation bracket where he would face Perham’s Brian Ramos in a state preliminaries rematch. Ramos would pick up the victory via pinfall to advance to the fifth-place match.

Hartwell finishes his career second in victories (151) at Fergus Falls High School.

