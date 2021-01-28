SARTELL — The Fergus Falls wrestling team traveled Thursday to take on Central Lakes Conference foes the Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres and the Rocori Spartans. The Otters would come out on the wrong end in both duals as the Sabres defeated the Otters 61-12 and the Spartans captured a 69-12 win.
Kaden Hartwell (170 pounds, 182) picked up two wins in the triangular, while Blake Roberts (106), Carsten Fronning (120) and Sam Sorum (160) each picked up a win.
The Otters will host a home triangular at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4.
Sartell-St.Stephen 61,
Fergus Falls 12
106 Roberts, Blake (Fergus Falls) won by forfeit
113 Anderson, Zaccory (Sartell) defeated Hartwell, Kassten (Fergus Falls) (Fall 1:25)
120 Johnson, Spencer (Sartell) defeated Fronning, Carsten (Fergus Falls) (Fall 0:43)
126 Enriquez, Dylan (Sartell) won by forfeit
132 Nordby, Dutch (Sartell) won by forfeit
138 Joyce, Ryan (Sartell) won by forfeit
145 Lipinski, Ashton (Sartell) defeated Widness, Jacob (Fergus Falls) (Maj. Dec 13-3)
152 Kouba, Avery (Sartell) defeated Graff, Lance `Joey` (Fergus Falls) (Fall 3:28)
160 Sorum, Sam (Fergus Falls) defeated LaSart, Dagan (Sartell) (Decision 5-0)
170 Hartwell, Kaden (Fergus Falls) defeated Budge, William (Sartell) (Decision 7-1)
182 Swenson, Carter (Sartell) defeated Roberts, Delvin (Fergus Falls) (Decision 10-7)
195 Welle, Dylan (Sartell) defeated Mauch, Aiden (Fergus Falls) (Fall 1:36)
220 Torgimson, Ethan (Sartell) defeated Severtson, Nathan (Fergus Falls) (Fall 0:47)
285 Thayer, Bret (Sartell) won by forfeit
Rocori 69, Fergus Falls 12
106 Maldonado, Davey (Rocori) defeated Roberts, Blake (Fergus Falls) (Fall 1:15)
113 Major, Jack (Rocori) defeated Hartwell, Kassten (Fergus Falls) (Fall 0:50)
120 Fronning, Carsten (Fergus Falls) defeated Soldner, Nathan (Rocori) (Fall 3:20)
126 Mata-Avilles, Bryan (Rocori) won by forfeit
132 Baisley, Aaron (Rocori) won by forfeit
138 Moscho, Evan (Rocori) won by forfeit
145 Thelen, Carter (Rocori) defeated Widness, Jacob (Fergus Falls) (Decision 3-0)
152 Hemmesch, Luke (Rocori) defeated Graff, Lance `Joey` (Fergus Falls) (Fall 0:47)
160 Moscho, Austin (Rocori) defeated Sorum, Sam (Fergus Falls) (Fall 2:46)
170 Kunz, Ryan (Rocori) defeated Roberts, Delvin (Fergus Falls) (Fall 1:35)
182 Hartwell, Kaden (Fergus Falls) defeated Goebel, Matthew (Rocori) (Fall 2:08)
195 Orth, Mason (Rocori) defeated Mauch, Aiden (Fergus Falls) (Fall 0:54)
220 Hansen, Ben (Rocori) won by forfeit
285 Minnerath, Grady (Rocori) defeated Hastings, Dane (Fergus Falls)(Fall 0:18)
