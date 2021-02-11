FOLEY — The Fergus Falls wrestling team picked up a triangular meet as they traveled to take on Foley and Pierz. The Otters would fall in both as Foley (75-3) and Pierz (58-22) each claimed victories.
The Otters took on No. 5 ranked Foley with Kaden Hartwell (182 pounds) scoring the lone win by a 3-2 decision. In the dual against Pierz, Jacob Widness (145), Hartwell (170), Delvin Roberts (182) and Nathan Severtson (220) picked up wins for Fergus Falls.
"I was pleased with the effort the Otters brought to the mat tonight,” Otters head coach Adam Schlepp said. “We did what we could against two tough programs, and we did it to the best of our ability."
The Otters will be back in action Tuesday as they travel to a triangular in Cold Spring at 5 p.m.
Foley 75, Fergus Falls 3
106 Wall, Wyatt (FOL) defeated Roberts, Blake (FF), (Fall 0:38); 113 Ruhoff, Cyler (FOL) defeated Hartwell, Kassten (FF), (Fall 1:15); 120 Jacobson, Levi (FOL) defeated Forfeit, (FF), (Forfeit); 126 Miller, Evan (FOL) defeated Forfeit, (FF), (Forfeit); 132 Jennisson, Alex (FOL) defeated Forfeit, (FF), (Forfeit); 138 Rudnitski, Cole (FOL) defeated Forfeit, (FF), (Forfeit); 145 Thorsten, Joseph (FOL) defeated Widness, Jacob (FF), (Decision 4-1); 152 Thorsten, Logan (FOL) defeated Graff, Lance `Joey` (FF), (Fall 3:11); 160 Moulzolf, Michael (FOL) defeated Sorum, Sam (FF), (Fall 1:21); 170 Doe, John (FOL) defeated Roberts, Delvin (FF), (Fall 1:29); 182 Hartwell, Kaden (FF) defeated Knutson, Andy (FOL), (Decision 3-2); 195 Henry, Levi (FOL) defeated Vaughn, Joe (FF), (Fall 1:18); 220 Gorecki, Hunter (FOL) defeated Forfeit, (FF), (Forfeit); 285 Novak, Elijah (FOL) defeated Forfeit, (FF), (Forfeit)
Pierz 58, Fergus Falls 22
106 Young, Carter (PRZ) defeated Roberts, Blake (FF), (Fall 3:48); 113 Becker, Chase (PRZ) defeated Hartwell, Kassten (FF), (Fall 5:00); 120 Stangl, Derek (PRZ) defeated Fronning, Carsten (FF), (Maj Dec 11-1); 126 Hennessy, Liam (PRZ) defeated Forfeit, (FF), (Forfeit); 132 Radunz, Trevor (PRZ) defeated Forfeit, (FF), (Forfeit); 138 Przybilla, Derrick (PRZ) defeated Forfeit, (FF), (Forfeit); 145 Widness, Jacob (FF) defeated Melby, Brayden (PRZ), (Maj Dec 8-0); 152 Tomberlin, Frank (PRZ) defeated Graff, Lance `Joey` (FF), (Fall 2:58); 160 Boser, Ross (PRZ) defeated Sorum, Sam (FF), (Default); 170 Hartwell, Kaden (FF) defeated Forfeit (PRZ), (Forfeit); 182 Roberts, Delvin (FF) defeated Forfeit (PRZ), (Forfeit); 195 Hoffman, Daniel (PRZ) defeated Vaughn, Joe (FF), (Fall 2:32); 220 Severtson, Nathan (FF) defeated Kuske, Grant (PRZ), (Fall 0:28); 285 Geise, Carter (PRZ) defeated Forfeit, (FF), (Forfeit)
