The Fergus Falls wrestling team competed in a triangular Tuesday against Pelican Rapids and Wadena-Deer Creek. The Otters would fall in both duals losing to Pelican Rapids 57-11 and Wadena-Deer Creek 41-30.
The Otters will look to recover as they host Rocori at 6 p.m.
Pelican Rapids 57, Fergus Falls 11
106 Forfeit, (Fergus Falls) defeated Forfeit (Pelican Rapids) === {Double Forfeit}; 113 Parker, Antonio (Fergus Falls) defeated Henkes, Reece (PELICAN RAPIDS) === {Fall 0:46}; 120 Carlson, Oakley (Pelican Rapids) defeated Forfeit, (Fergus Falls) === {Forfeit}; 126 Thach, Tommy (Pelican Rapids) defeated Forfeit, (Fergus Falls) === {Forfeit}; 132 Johnson, Carter (Pelican Rapids) defeated Widness, Jacob (Fergus Falls) === {Maj Dec
11-3}; 138 Kapenga, Jack (Pelican Rapids) defeated Leopold, Ethan (Fergus Falls) === {Tech Fall 22-5}; 145 Centeno, Sebastian (Pelican Rapids) defeated Graff, Lance `Joey` (Fergus Falls) === {Fall 0:51}; 152 Ziebell, Matthew (Pelican Rapids) defeated Oliphant, Lucas (Fergus Falls) === {Fall 3:03}; 160 Dykhoff, Max (Pelican Rapids) defeated Sorum, Sam (Fergus Falls) === {Fall 4:41}; 170 Ziebell, John (Pelican Rapids) defeated Hartwell, Kaden (Fergus Falls) === {Fall 2:32}; 182 Kapenga, Noah (Pelican Rapids) defeated Severtson, Nathan (Fergus Falls) === {Fall 2:32}; 195 Forfeit, (Fergus Falls) defeated Forfeit (Pelican Rapids) === {Double Forfeit}; 220 Willits, Jacob (Pelican Rapids) defeated Forfeit, (Fergus Falls) === {Forfeit}; 285 Rodriguez, Juan `Jay` (Fergus Falls) defeated Forfeit (Pelican Rapids) === {Forfeit}.
Wadena-Deer Creek 41, Fergus Falls 30
106 Hartwell, Kassten (Fergus Falls) defeated McQuiston, River (Wadena) === {Fall 1:41}; 113 Snyder, Simon (Wadena) defeated Parker, Antonio (Fergus Falls) === {Fall 1:40}; 120 Benning, Eli (Wadena) defeated La Fond, Jack (Fergus Falls) === {Fall 1:12}; 126 Snyder, Mason (Wadena) defeated Widness, Jacob (Fergus Falls) === {Fall 4:39}; 132 Wheeler, Brandon (Wadena) defeated Forfeit, (Fergus Falls) === {Forfeit} (Score: 6-24)
138 Leopold, Ethan (Fergus Falls) defeated Manselle, Nicholas (Wadena) === {Fall 2:02}; 145 Dirks, Connor (Wadena) defeated Graff, Lance `Joey` (Fergus Falls) === {Tech Fall 20-3}; 152 Oliphant, Lucas (Fergus Falls) defeated Stroeing, Seth (Wadena) === {Fall 3:40}; 160 Sorum, Sam (Fergus Falls) defeated Kleinke, Brayden (Wadena) === {Fall 2:34}; 170 Hartwell, Kaden (Fergus Falls) defeated Berger, Gabe (Wadena) === {Fall 1:07}; 182 Wheeler, Cody (Wadena) defeated Severtson, Nathan (Fergus Falls) === {Fall 0:26}; 195 Forfeit (Wadena) defeated Forfeit, (Fergus Falls) === {Double Forfeit} (Score: 30-35); 220 Wegscheid, Logan (Wadena) defeated Rodriguez, Juan `Jay` (Fergus Falls) === {Fall 0:25}; 285 Forfeit (Wadena) defeated Forfeit, (Fergus Falls) === {Double Forfeit} (Score: 30-41)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.