The Fergus Falls wrestling team competed in a triangular Tuesday against Pelican Rapids and Wadena-Deer Creek. The Otters would fall in both duals losing to Pelican Rapids 57-11 and Wadena-Deer Creek 41-30.

The Otters will look to recover as they host Rocori at 6 p.m.

 

Pelican Rapids 57, Fergus Falls 11

106 Forfeit, (Fergus Falls) defeated Forfeit (Pelican Rapids) === {Double Forfeit}; 113 Parker, Antonio (Fergus Falls) defeated Henkes, Reece (PELICAN RAPIDS) === {Fall 0:46}; 120 Carlson, Oakley (Pelican Rapids) defeated Forfeit, (Fergus Falls) === {Forfeit}; 126 Thach, Tommy (Pelican Rapids) defeated Forfeit, (Fergus Falls) === {Forfeit}; 132 Johnson, Carter (Pelican Rapids) defeated Widness, Jacob (Fergus Falls) === {Maj Dec

11-3}; 138 Kapenga, Jack (Pelican Rapids) defeated Leopold, Ethan (Fergus Falls) === {Tech Fall 22-5}; 145 Centeno, Sebastian (Pelican Rapids) defeated Graff, Lance `Joey` (Fergus Falls) === {Fall 0:51}; 152 Ziebell, Matthew (Pelican Rapids) defeated Oliphant, Lucas (Fergus Falls) === {Fall 3:03}; 160 Dykhoff, Max (Pelican Rapids) defeated Sorum, Sam (Fergus Falls) === {Fall 4:41}; 170 Ziebell, John (Pelican Rapids) defeated Hartwell, Kaden (Fergus Falls) === {Fall 2:32}; 182 Kapenga, Noah (Pelican Rapids) defeated Severtson, Nathan (Fergus Falls) === {Fall 2:32}; 195 Forfeit, (Fergus Falls) defeated Forfeit (Pelican Rapids) === {Double Forfeit}; 220 Willits, Jacob (Pelican Rapids) defeated Forfeit, (Fergus Falls) === {Forfeit}; 285 Rodriguez, Juan `Jay` (Fergus Falls) defeated Forfeit (Pelican Rapids) === {Forfeit}.

 

Wadena-Deer Creek  41, Fergus Falls 30

106 Hartwell, Kassten (Fergus Falls) defeated McQuiston, River (Wadena) === {Fall 1:41}; 113 Snyder, Simon (Wadena) defeated Parker, Antonio (Fergus Falls) === {Fall 1:40}; 120 Benning, Eli (Wadena) defeated La Fond, Jack (Fergus Falls) === {Fall 1:12}; 126 Snyder, Mason (Wadena) defeated Widness, Jacob (Fergus Falls) === {Fall 4:39}; 132 Wheeler, Brandon (Wadena) defeated Forfeit, (Fergus Falls) === {Forfeit} (Score: 6-24)

138 Leopold, Ethan (Fergus Falls) defeated Manselle, Nicholas (Wadena) === {Fall 2:02}; 145 Dirks, Connor (Wadena) defeated Graff, Lance `Joey` (Fergus Falls) === {Tech Fall 20-3}; 152 Oliphant, Lucas (Fergus Falls) defeated Stroeing, Seth (Wadena) === {Fall 3:40}; 160 Sorum, Sam (Fergus Falls) defeated Kleinke, Brayden (Wadena) === {Fall 2:34}; 170 Hartwell, Kaden (Fergus Falls) defeated Berger, Gabe (Wadena) === {Fall 1:07}; 182 Wheeler, Cody (Wadena) defeated Severtson, Nathan (Fergus Falls) === {Fall 0:26}; 195 Forfeit (Wadena) defeated Forfeit, (Fergus Falls) === {Double Forfeit} (Score: 30-35); 220 Wegscheid, Logan (Wadena) defeated Rodriguez, Juan `Jay` (Fergus Falls) === {Fall 0:25}; 285 Forfeit (Wadena) defeated Forfeit, (Fergus Falls) === {Double Forfeit} (Score: 30-41)

