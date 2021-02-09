The Fergus Falls wrestling team celebrated its first dual win of the season as the Otters split with visiting Roseau (54-24) and United Clay Becker (43-42) Tuesday.
Jacob Widness (145 pounds), Delvin Roberts (170, 182), Kaden Hartwell (170, 182) and Aiden Mauch each recorded two wins in the triangular.
Hartwell received his 131st career victory in the UCB dual, moving him to No. 7 in career wins in school history.
“I am a very proud of Kaden’s tremendous accomplishment over his career here,” Otters head coach Adam Schlepp said. “If Kaden keeps working this hard, he may be able to surpass several other alumni in school history before the season is over.”
The Otters will be back in action Tuesday, Feb. 16 as they travel for a triangular in Cold Spring at 5 p.m.
Fergus Falls 54, Roseau 24
106 Olson, Thatcher (ROS) defeated Roberts, Blake (FF), (Fall 3:50)
113 Hartwell, Kassten (FF) defeated Forfeit (ROS), (Forfeit)
120 Grenier, Carson (FF) defeated Forfeit (ROS), (Forfeit)
126 Butler, Drew (FF) defeated Forfeit (ROS), (Forfeit)
132 Eidsmoe, Avery (ROS) defeated Forfeit, (FF), (Forfeit)
138 Forfeit (ROS) defeated Forfeit, (FF) , (Double Forfeit)
145 Widness, Jacob (FF) defeated Forfeit (ROS), (Forfeit)
152 Graff, Lance `Joey` (FF) defeated Forfeit (ROS), (Forfeit)
160 Knochenmus, Race (ROS) defeated Sorum, Jonah (FF), (Fall 1:56)
170 Hartwell, Kaden (FF) defeated Forfeit (ROS), (Forfeit)
182 Roberts, Delvin (FF) defeated Forfeit (ROS), (Forfeit)
195 Dahl, Axle (ROS) defeated Vaughn, Joe (FF), (Fall 3:32)
220 Mauch, Aiden (FF) defeated Forfeit (ROS), (Forfeit)
285 Hastings, Dane (FF) defeated Forfeit (ROS), (Forfeit)
United Clay Becker 43, Fergus Falls 42
106 Roberts, Blake (FF) defeated Strom, Treston (UCB), (Fall 2:27)
113 Johnson, Taylor (UCB) defeated Hartwell, Kassten (FF), (Fall 0:44)
120 Francis, Ryan (UCB) defeated Grenier, Carson (FF), (Fall 0:53)
126 Mikkelsen, Jackson (UCB) defeated Forfeit, (FF), (Forfeit)
132 Helgeson, Sam (UCB) defeated Forfeit, (FF), (Forfeit)
138 Smith, Kameron (UCB) defeated Forfeit, (FF), (Forfeit)
145 Widness, Jacob (FF) defeated Hines, Grady (UCB), (Fall 0:31)
152 Noel, Zeke (UCB) defeated Graff, Lance `Joey` (FF), (Fall 3:53)
160 Sorum, Jonah (FF) defeated Anderson, Ethan (UCB), (Fall 5:28)
170 Roberts, Delvin (FF) defeated Hamre, Carston (UCB), (Fall 1:58)
182 Hartwell, Kaden (FF) defeated anderson, hoyt (UCB), (Fall 1:01)
195 Vaughn, Joe (FF) defeated Bigger, Blake (UCB), (Fall 0:07)
220 Mauch, Aiden (FF) defeated Forfeit (UCB), (Forfeit)
285 Dunham, Wyatt (UCB) defeated Forfeit, (FF), (Forfeit)
