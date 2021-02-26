SAUK CENTRE — The Fergus Falls wrestling team picked up a triangular sweep Friday as the Otters defeated Ogivie 42-36 and Sauk Centre-Melrose 42-39.
The Otters were coming off a 60-15 loss to Sauk Rapids-Rice and a 64-12 loss to Willmar in Thursday’s triangular.
Fergus Falls rebounded with two close dual wins.
A key moment in the first dual against Ogilvie came in the 285-pound match as Nathan Severtson defeated Riley Lambert by pinfall to give the Otters the win.
Jacob Widness (145), Delvin Roberts (170), Kaden Hartwell (182) and Joe Vaughn (195) each picked up two wins in the triangular.
The Otters will travel for another triangular hosted by Wadena-Deer Creek at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Fergus Falls 42, Ogilvie 36
106 Hudoba, Beau (OGL) defeated Roberts, Blake (FF), (Fall 2:37)
113 Hartwell, Kassten (FF) defeated Smith, Brody (OGL), (Fall 2:18)
120 Grenier, Carson (FF) defeated Smith, Brody (OGL), (Fall 2:48)
126 Voss, Isaiah (OGL) defeated Fronning, Carsten (FF), (Decision 13-6)
132 Bolling, Hayden (OGL) defeated Forfeit, (FF), (Forfeit) (Score: 12-15)
138 Hudoba, Rhett (OGL) defeated Forfeit, (FF), (Forfeit) (Score: 12-21)
145 Widness, Jacob (FF) defeated Baumann, Chad (OGL), (Fall 3:02)
152 Warren, Ethan (OGL) defeated Sorum, Sam (FF), (Decision 12-5)
160 Burk, Beau (OGL) defeated Sorum, Jonah (FF), (Fall 2:24)
170 Roberts, Delvin (FF) defeated Magaard, Carter (OGL), (Fall 0:25)
182 Hartwell, Kaden (FF) defeated Forfeit (OGL), (Forfeit)
195 Vaughn, Joe (FF) defeated Forfeit (OGL), (Forfeit)
220 McLevis, Gavin (OGL) defeated Forfeit, (FF), (Forfeit)
285 Severtson, Nathan (FF) defeated Lambert, Riley (OGL), (Fall 0:52)
Fergus Falls 42,
Sauk Centre-Melrose 39
106 Christen , Noah (SCM) defeated Roberts, Blake (FF), (Fall
3:44)
113 Walter, Lanna (SCM) defeated Forfeit, (FF), (Forfeit)
120 Christen, Mitchell (SCM) defeated Hartwell, Kassten (FF),
(Fall 4:55)
126 Fronning, Carsten (FF) defeated Pallow, Rylan (SCM), (Fall
0:37)
132 Jaenicke, Kendal (SCM) defeated Forfeit, (FF), (Forfeit)
138 de los Santos, Jose (SCM) defeated Forfeit, (FF), (Forfeit)
145 Widness, Jacob (FF) defeated Canfield, Jacob (SCM), (Fall
2:30)
152 Sorum, Sam (FF) defeated Forfeit (SCM), (Forfeit)
160 Sorum, Jonah (FF) defeated Rangel, Eden (SCM), (Fall 3:47)
170 Roberts, Delvin (FF) defeated Rangel, Eduardo (SCM), (Fall
1:07)
182 Hartwell, Kaden (FF) defeated Forfeit (SCM), (Forfeit)
195 Vaughn, Joe (FF) defeated Frericks, Isaac (SCM), (Fall
0:54)
220 Raya Botello, Kevin (SCM) defeated Severtson, Nathan (FF),
(Decision 8-2)
285 Sjogren, Will (SCM) defeated Forfeit, (FF), (Forfeit)
