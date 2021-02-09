The Fergus Falls wrestling team was swept in both matches of a triangular Friday as St. Cloud Tech (62-16) and Bemidji (67-10) claimed victories.
The Otters’ Kaden Hartwell (170 pounds, 182) recorded two wins in the triangular.
The Otters will now host a home triangular Tuesday at 5 p.m.
St. Cloud Tech 62, Fergus Falls 16
106 Neuman, Noah (SCT) defeated Roberts, Blake (FF) (Tech Fall 16-1)
113 Ruiz, Jesus (SCT) defeated Hartwell, Kassten (FF) (Fall 1:14)
120 Fronning, Carsten (FF) defeated Hugg, Tanner (SCT) (Maj Dec 11-3)
126 Kenning, Jaxon (SCT) defeated Forfeit, (FF) (Forfeit)
132 Hissein, Mahamat (SCT) defeated Forfeit, (FF) (Forfeit)
138 Long, Sam (SCT) defeated Forfeit, (FF) (Forfeit)
145 Hamak, Nick (SCT) defeated Widness, Jacob (FF) (Decision 1-0)
152 Orth, Aidian (SCT) defeated Sorum, Sam (FF) (Fall 3:22)
160 Johnson, Andy (SCT) defeated Oliphant, Lucas (FF)
170 Hartwell, Kaden (FF) defeated Nelson, Koda (SCT)
182 Brott, Cody (SCT) defeated Roberts, Delvin (FF) (Fall 2:50)
195 Vaughn, Joe (FF) defeated Njoya, Patrick (SCT) (Fall 2:33)
220 Hugg, Tucker (SCT) defeated Severtson, Nathan (FF) (Fall 1:47)
285 Gustin, Spencer (SCT) defeated Forfeit, (FF) (Forfeit)
Bemidji 67, Fergus Falls 10
106 Morin, Gabriel (BEM) defeated Roberts, Blake (FF), (Fall 2:57)
113 Heim, Hunter (BEM) defeated Hartwell, Kassten (FF), (Fall 3:05)
120 Newby, Alec (BEM) defeated Fronning, Carsten (FF), (Fall 1:36)
126 Sisneros, Seth (BEM) defeated Forfeit, (FF), (Forfeit)
132 Kondos, JD (BEM) defeated Forfeit, (FF), (Forfeit)
138 Solum, Jack (BEM) defeated Forfeit, (FF), (Forfeit)
145 Leffelman, Noah (BEM) defeated Widness, Jacob (FF), (Decision 9-8)
152 Sorum, Sam (FF) defeated Roth, Darren (BEM), (Disq)
160 Lundeen, Owen (BEM) defeated Oliphant, Lucas (FF), (Maj Dec 11-3)
170 Willard, Logan (BEM) defeated Roberts, Delvin (FF), (Fall 3:03)
182 Hartwell, Kaden (FF) defeated Nelson, Barrick (BEM), (Maj Dec 14-6)
195 Schwinghammer, Nate (BEM) defeated Vaughn, Joe (FF), (Fall 1:20)
220 Frenzel, Jared (BEM) defeated Severtson, Nathan (FF), (Fall 0:48)
285 Headbird, Dylan (BEM) defeated Hastings, Dane (FF), (Fall 0:38)
Final Score: 10 - 67
