COLD SPRING —The Fergus Falls wrestling team took the mat in a triangular against the hosting Rocori Spartans and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres Tuesday. The Otters would fall in both matches, as the Spartans (72-4) and Sabres (60-21) each picked up Central Lakes Conference wins.

Kaden Hartwell picked up two wins at 182 pounds for Fergus Falls, while Blake Roberts (106), Jacob Widness (145) and Jonah Sorum (160) each had a win in the meet.

The Otters will return home to take on Bemidji and St. Cloud Tech at 5 p.m. Thursday.

 

Rocori 72, Fergus Falls 4

106. Maldonado, Davey (ROC) defeated Roberts, Blake (FF), (Fall 0:54); 113. Major, Jack (ROC) defeated Forfeit, (FF), (Forfeit); 120. Soldner, Nathan (ROC) defeated Fronning, Carsten (FF), (Decision 8-6); 126. Mata-Avilles, Bryan (ROC) defeated Butler, Drew (FF), (Fall 2:59); 132. Baisley, Aaron (ROC) defeated Forfeit, (FF), (Forfeit); 138. Moscho, Evan (ROC) defeated Forfeit, (FF), (Forfeit); 145. Thelen, Carter (ROC) defeated Widness, Jacob (FF), (Decision 7-3); 152. Hemmesch, Luke (ROC) defeated Forfeit, (FF), (Forfeit); 160. Moscho, Austin (ROC) defeated Sorum, Jonah (FF), (Fall 2:18); 170. Rose, Ryan (ROC) defeated Roberts, Delvin (FF), (Fall 3:24): 182. Hartwell, Kaden (FF) defeated Orth, Mason (ROC), (Maj Dec 15-3); 195. Goebel, Matthew (ROC) defeated Forfeit, (FF), (Forfeit); 220. Hansen, Ben (ROC) defeated Forfeit, (FF), (Forfeit); 285. Minnerath, Grady (ROC) defeated Severtson, Nathan (FF), (Fall 1:23)

 

Sartell, 60, Fergus Falls 21

106. Roberts, Blake (FF) defeated Forfeit (SAR), (Forfeit);113. Anderson, Zaccory (SAR) defeated Forfeit, (FF), (Forfeit); 120. Johnson, Spencer (SAR) defeated Fronning, Carsten (FF), (Fall 1:30); 126. Enriquez, Dylan (SAR) defeated Forfeit, (FF), (Forfeit); 132. Nordby, Dutch (SAR) defeated Forfeit, (FF), (Forfeit); 138. Brooks, Kaden (SAR) defeated Forfeit, (FF), (Forfeit); 145. Widness, Jacob (FF) defeated Joyce, Ryan (SAR), (Fall 3:36); 152. LaSart, Dagan (SAR) defeated Forfeit, (FF), (Forfeit); 160. Sorum, Jonah (FF) defeated Lund, Donovan (SAR), (Decision 7-2); 170. Swenson,Carter (SAR) defeated Roberts, Delvin (FF), (Fall 2:31); 182. Hartwell, Kaden (FF) defeated Toivola, Aiden (SAR), (Fall 1:29); 195. Welle, Dylan (SAR) defeated Forfeit, (FF), (Forfeit); 220. Torgimson, Ethan (SAR) defeated Severtson, Nathan (FF), (Fall 1:32); 285. Thayer, Bret (SAR) defeated Forfeit, (FF), (Forfeit).

Load comments