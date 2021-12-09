OSAKIS — The Fergus Falls wrestling team took part in a varsity triangular Tuesday against Benson, Osakis and the No. 9 ranked team in Class A, West Central Area, and had a strong showing, placing second overall behind the Knights.
In the their first matchup of the evening Fergus Falls defeated Benson, 45-27 with Otters grapplers Caleb Fronning (113, fall 1:25), Blake Roberts (120, fall 0:55), Carson Grenier (126, decision 5-3, OT), Joseph Rayshaun (132, forfeit), Carston Fronning (138, fall 1:34), Lance “Joey” Graff (145, fall 3:30), Sam Sorum (160, decision 7-4), Delvin Roberts (182, decision 11-8) and Sebastian Holding Eagle (285, fall 2:35) all contributing to the win.
In their second matchup Fergus Falls faced Osakis, who proved tough in their lighter weights with Fergus Falls’ Caleb Fronning (116, fall 0:46), Joseph (132, fall 2:38) and Carston Fronning (138, fall 1:22) recording wins, before an avalanche of forfeits gave the Otters the 48-32 victory with five straight from the 170-pound to 285-pound division.
In the final competition of the night the Otters ran up against a WCA powerhouse team with only Caleb Fronning (113, fall 2:55) coming out unscathed with a victory, as Fergus Falls fell to the Knights 75-6.
“Our boys wrestled really well tonight. Our varsity still has three practices to improve before competing again at the Grant County Tournament Saturday. Our junior high wrestlers only have one to two practices before competing at the Grant County Middle School Tournament on Friday,” said Otters head coach Adam Schlepp. “We aim to maximize our time in the room this week and wrestle even better this Friday and Saturday at the GCT.”
Coach Schlepp added that his team is missing several kids due to injury and health but four of those grapplers are slated to return this week.
The Otters will now travel to Barrett on Saturday to take part in the Grant County Tournament with mat action expected to kick off close to 9:30 a.m.
