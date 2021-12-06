FOSSTON — All Fergus Falls sports programs are off to a strong start this winter and Otters wrestling is no different. On Saturday Fergus Falls competed at the Alfred Olson Memorial Tournament in Fosston for their season opener and placed third (90.0) as a team behind Detroit Lakes (171.5) and Blackduck-Cass Lake Bena (136.5).
“I am proud of the choices our team has made over the last few weeks,” said Otters head coach Adam Schlepp. “They have trained hard, prepared well, and Saturday we executed near the best of our abilities. Pretty proud moment for any coach.”
The Otters also saw three grapplers place first through third individually — Caleb Fronning (first, 113); Sam Sorum (second, 160); and Delvin Roberts (third, 182).
Fergus Falls will now travel to Osakis Tuesday for a 5 p.m. triangular against Benson, West Central Area and Osakis.
Results for the Otters at Saturday’s competition are as follows:
106
Jacob Fronning (2-2) placed fourth and scored 12.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Jacob Fronning (Fergus Falls) 2-2 won by fall over Kody Johnson (United Clay Becker) 0-3 (Fall 5:30).
Semifinal - Drew Rasch (Fertile-Beltrami) 1-1 won by fall over Jacob Fronning (Fergus Falls) 2-2 (Fall 1:29).
Cons. Semi - Jacob Fronning (Fergus Falls) 2-2 won by decision over Ian Phrakonkham (Fosston-Bagley) 1-2 (Dec 7-4).
Third-place match - Brody Mistic (Blackduck-Cass Lake Bena Bears) 3-1 won by fall over Jacob Fronning (Fergus Falls) 2-2 (Fall 2:03).
113
Caleb Fronning (3-0) placed first and scored 19.0 team points.
Round 1 - Caleb Fronning (Fergus Falls) 3-0 won by fall over Kadin Harwood (Fosston-Bagley) 0-3 (Fall 0:27).
Round 2 - Caleb Fronning (Fergus Falls) 3-0 won by fall over Jackson Peasley (Pelican Rapids) 1-2 (Fall 1:15).
Round 3 - Caleb Fronning (Fergus Falls) 3-0 won by major decision over Jared Ohm-Mehrer (Detroit Lakes) 2-1 (MD 8-0).
120
Blake Roberts (1-3) placed sixth and scored 6.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Donovan Schmid (Blackduck-Cass Lake Bena Bears) 3-0 won by tech fall over Blake Roberts (Fergus Falls) 1-3 (TF-1.5 2:37 (16-0)).
Cons. Round 1 - Blake Roberts (Fergus Falls) 1-3 won by fall over Koltyn Larson (Fosston-Bagley) 0-2 (Fall 1:24).
Cons. Semi - Jed Carlson (Pelican Rapids) 3-1 won by fall over Blake Roberts (Fergus Falls) 1-3 (Fall 2:05).
Fifth-place match - Everett Northup (Detroit Lakes) 2-2 won by fall over Blake Roberts (Fergus Falls) 1-3 (Fall 0:49).
126
Carson Grenier (1-2) placed fourth and scored 9.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Brennen Perkovich (Nash-Kee- Greenway) 4-2 won by fall over Carson Grenier (Fergus Falls) 1-2 (Fall 1:12).
Cons. Round 1 - Carson Grenier (Fergus Falls) 1-2 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Carson Grenier (Fergus Falls) 1-2 won by decision over Daniel Diaz (Pelican Rapids) 0-3 (Dec 7-2).
Third-place match - Leroy Lacross (Detroit Lakes) 2-1 won by decision over Carson Grenier (Fergus Falls) 1-2 (Dec 5-2).
138
Carston Fronning (2-2) placed fifth and scored 7.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Zach Thompson (Fosston-Bagley) 3-0 won by fall over Carston Fronning (Fergus Falls) 2-2 (Fall 3:03).
Cons. Round 1 - Carston Fronning (Fergus Falls) 2-2 won by decision over Ryan Francis (United Clay Becker) 0-2 (Dec 8-6).
Cons. Semi - Oliver Mikkelsen (United Clay Becker) 3-1 won by fall over Carston Fronning (Fergus Falls) 2-2 (Fall 3:38).
Fifth-place match - Carston Fronning (Fergus Falls) 2-2 won by major decision over Reece Henkes (Pelican Rapids) 0-3 (MD 9-1).
145
Lance “Joey” Graff (2-2) placed fifth and scored 10.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Oakley Carlson (Pelican Rapids) 2-2 won by fall over Lance `Joey` Graff (Fergus Falls) 2-2 (Fall 1:55).
Cons. Round 1 - Lance `Joey` Graff (Fergus Falls) 2-2 won by fall over Patrick Locklear (Roseau) 0-2 (Fall 1:28).
Cons. Semi - John Duffy (Nash-Kee- Greenway) 2-3 won by fall over Lance `Joey` Graff (Fergus Falls) 2-2 (Fall 1:41).
Fifth-place match - Lance `Joey` Graff (Fergus Falls) 2-2 won by fall over Parker Sanchez (Pelican Rapids) 0-3 (Fall 1:46).
160
Sam Sorum (3-1) placed second and scored 11.0 team points.
Round 1 - Sam Sorum (Fergus Falls) 3-1 won by major decision over Luke Sannes (Fosston-Bagley) 1-3 (MD 17-4).
Round 3 - Sam Sorum (Fergus Falls) 3-1 won by fall over Mark Kapenga (Pelican Rapids) 2-2 (Fall 0:24).
Round 4 - Cailen Abraham (Detroit Lakes) 4-0 won by major decision over Sam Sorum (Fergus Falls) 3-1 (MD 15-5).
Round 5 - Sam Sorum (Fergus Falls) 3-1 won by injury default over Antonio Parker (Fergus Falls) 0-4 (Inj. 0:00).
160
Antonio Parker (0-4) placed fifth.
Round 1 - Mark Kapenga (Pelican Rapids) 2-2 won by fall over Antonio Parker (Fergus Falls) 0-4 (Fall 3:04).
Round 2 - Luke Sannes (Fosston-Bagley) 1-3 won by fall over Antonio Parker (Fergus Falls) 0-4 (Fall 1:05).
Round 3 - Cailen Abraham (Detroit Lakes) 4-0 won by fall over Antonio Parker (Fergus Falls) 0-4 (Fall 0:16).
Round 5 - Sam Sorum (Fergus Falls) 3-1 won by injury default over Antonio Parker (Fergus Falls) 0-4 (Inj. 0:00).
170
William Baez (0-4) placed fifth and scored 0.0 team points.
Round 1 - Carston Hamre (United Clay Becker) 3-1 won by fall over William Baez (Fergus Falls) 0-4 (Fall 0:46).
Round 2 - Cade Jackson (Detroit Lakes) 4-0 won by fall over William Baez (Fergus Falls) 0-4 (Fall 0:19).
Round 3 - Domonick Holcomb (Nash-Kee- Greenway) 2-4 won by fall over William Baez (Fergus Falls) 0-4 (Fall 4:43).
Round 4 - Austin Thompson (Detroit Lakes) 2-2 won by fall over William Baez (Fergus Falls) 0-4 (Fall 0:40).
182
Delvin Roberts (1-2) placed third and scored 9.0 team points.
Round 1 - Xavier Strehlow (United Clay Becker) 2-1 won by fall over Delvin Roberts (Fergus Falls) 1-2 (Fall 3:07).
Round 2 - Gage Dunn (Blackduck-Cass Lake Bena Bears) 3-0 won by decision over Delvin Roberts (Fergus Falls) 1-2 (Dec 9-7).
Round 3 - Delvin Roberts (Fergus Falls) 1-2 won by fall over Daniel Nelson (Roseau) 0-3 (Fall 2:21).
220
Isaac Brunn (1-2) placed fifth and scored 7.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Jacob Ehnert (Detroit Lakes) 3-0 won by fall over Isaac Brunn (Fergus Falls) 1-2 (Fall 0:19).
Cons. Round 1 - Isaac Brunn (Fergus Falls) 1-2 received a bye () (Bye).
Cons. Semi - Sebastian Holding Eagle (Fergus Falls) 2-2 won by fall over Isaac Brunn (Fergus Falls) 1-2 (Fall 0:23).
Fifth-place match - Isaac Brunn (Fergus Falls) 1-2 won by fall over Abraham Gonzalez (Pelican Rapids) 0-3 (Fall 1:33).
220
Sebastian Holding Eagle (2-2) placed fourth.
Quarterfinal - Sebastian Holding Eagle (Fergus Falls) 2-2 won by fall over Tyreese Goodman (Blackduck-Cass Lake Bena Bears) 3-1 (Fall 1:23).
Semifinal - Connor Zamzo (Detroit Lakes) 2-1 won by decision over Sebastian Holding Eagle (Fergus Falls) 2-2 (Dec 5-0).
Cons. Semi - Sebastian Holding Eagle (Fergus Falls) 2-2 won by fall over Isaac Brunn (Fergus Falls) 1-2 (Fall 0:23).
Third-place match - Tyreese Goodman (Blackduck-Cass Lake Bena Bears) 3-1 won by fall over Sebastian Holding Eagle (Fergus Falls) 2-2 (Fall 2:30).