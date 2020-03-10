The Fergus Falls youth wrestling team is going to the Northland Youth Wrestling Association regions event for the first time ever as a team.
The team has already competed against some of the top teams in multiple regions earning second place in the Fergus Falls team event, barely losing to a much-improved Staples team by four points and beating a ranked United team.
The young Otters also placed third in the team tournament at Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, which had several tough teams in and outside of the region.
The youth team has improved greatly over the past couple of years thanks to head youth coach Nick Kraft and from all the other board members and assistant coaches that give their time, day in and day out, to help grow the kids in the sport of wrestling.
The youth group looks forward to putting the Fergus Falls Otters wrestling team on the map at regions.
Please wish these kids luck this upcoming weekend as they start their competition in Pierz.
