Youth wrestlers
The Fergus Falls youth wrestling team advanced to the Northland Youth Wrestling Association team regionals. The team includes Sully Samp, Landon Thunselle, Roric Hage, Will Strawser, Braden Hasbargen, Levi Budke, Becker Kort, Caleb Fronning, Blake Roberts, Brennan Kort, Drew Butler, Fransisco Rodriguez, Easton Kort, Owen Thormodson, Paulo Carrillo, Jax Butler, John Garding, Jacob Fronning, Evan Lien, Jackson Turchin and Aidan Moen.

The Fergus Falls youth wrestling team is going to the Northland Youth Wrestling Association regions event for the first time ever as a team.  

The team has already competed against some of the top teams in multiple regions earning second place in the Fergus Falls team event, barely losing to a much-improved Staples team by four points and beating a ranked United team.  

The young Otters also placed third in the team tournament at Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, which had several tough teams in and outside of the region.  

The youth team has improved greatly over the past couple of years thanks to head youth coach Nick Kraft and from all the other board members and assistant coaches that give their time, day in and day out, to help grow the kids in the sport of wrestling.  

The youth group looks forward to putting the Fergus Falls Otters wrestling team on the map at regions.

Please wish these kids luck this upcoming weekend as they start their competition in Pierz.

