The Fergus Falls 11u Otters baseball team welcomed Rothsay for a gameThursday and swept the visiting Tigers 6-1 and 14-0. Five Otter pitchers combined to throw 10 solid innings while only giving up one hit.
In the first game, Brody Krein (2 IP, 3 Ks), Nolan Felstul (2 IP, 6 Ks), and Caleb Fronning (1 IP, 2 Ks) combined to throw a no-hitter. The young Otters struck first in the bottom of the first with Felstul tripling and scoring and Krein doubling and scoring. In the third, Hunter Welle walked and scored, while Benett Thielke doubled and scored. In the fourth, Jacob Jenc and Kellen Funkhouser both walked and came around to score.
In the second game, the Otters received strong pitching performances from Fronning (1 IP, 2 Ks), Josh Horgen (2 IP, 5 Ks) and Kadyn Zender (2IP, 6 Ks). The Otters wasted no time in the second game by scoring eight runs in the first inning. Welle, Thielke, Fronning, Krein, Zender, Jenc, Funkhouser and Horgen all scored. The Otters put the game away with Fronning, Felstul, Welle, Thielke, Levi Budke and Jenc all scoring.
Hitting leaders for the Otters for the doubleheader were Krein and Welle with three hits, Fronning, Felstul and Thielke with two hits, and Zender, Jenc, Horgen and Budke with a hit each.
