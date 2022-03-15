The Fergus Falls Hockey Association (FFHA) is looking for qualified candidates to volunteer their time and help make a difference. They are in search of people to join the board of directors that are willing to put in the work and make their association the best it can be as there is always room for improvement. There are currently four open seats available with a three year term.
If you are interested and would like to be nominated, please complete the form on their website and attend the annual meeting on Apr. 6. The time and place has yet to be determined.
All board members must participate in a background screening process that is required by USA Hockey. The FFHA is a working board. Members are expected to lead and/or participate in FFHA Hockey functions and committees to help the association function and grow. Board members are to attend monthly board meetings, which are held the first Wednesday of every month at 5:30 p.m.
All members of the association are encouraged to attend the annual meeting on Apr. 6, as there is a lot of discussion regarding the future of their association and your input matters. Everyone is invited and welcome to attend and place your vote for board members as well.
