FFHA receives distinction

The Fergus Falls Hockey Association was recently awarded the Dick’s Sporting Goods “Grow the Game” award from Minnesota Hockey. Each year, they select two associations (one in Greater Minnesota and one in the Twin Cities) to receive the award. The “Grow The Game Award” was established to recognize associations who have gone above and beyond to build the game within their communities and give anyone with an interest in hockey an opportunity to play - with proven results.
“During the ceremony, they mentioned that they chose our association because of our high number of first-year skaters for the 2021-2022 season (almost 70 when we typically have around 35), our GirlzROCK/BoyzROLL beginner program that lets parents and kids try hockey for free for a week and how we’ve doubled our girls program participation over the last decade,” stated Sarah Casey, president of the FFHA. “All good stuff as this type of state recognition is thrilling for us!”
They received the award on Apr. 15 during Minnesota Hockey’s 2023 Awards Dinner and 75th Anniversary Celebration. The Waconia Hockey Association received the same award but as the cities-based association.
Minnesota Hockey, is an affiliate of USA Hockey, the governing body of youth and amateur hockey in Minnesota. For more information on the awards visit— minnesotahockey.org/awards.
