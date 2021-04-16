ALEXANDRIA — In their first action in almost two years, the Fergus Falls track and field teams saw one of their own break a school record Thursday in a Central Lakes Conference meet.
Svea Smedstad took first place in the shot put as she threw a new school record of 38-feet 3-inches. The record was previously held by Sharon Kunz-Casey, set in 1982.
For Svea to break this record in the first meet of the season after a year off due to COVID restrictions, in tough cold weather conditions is very encouraging,” Otters girls’ head coach Niki Welde said. “Sharon was an amazing track and field athlete in Fergus Falls, and in the state of Minnesota, breaking this record is no small feat. I am so excited to see how far Svea's hard work will bring her this season yet.”
Another Otter also looked to break a school record as Ainsley Hansen attempted to top Kunz-Casey’s high jump record of 5-6.5 feet. Her attempts were close, but she was unable to match the record. As a consolation, Hansen took first with a personal best of 5-5 feet.
Welde also commended Otters Emily Nuss and Makayla Huus. Nuss competed in four events, taking top three and leading the 4x4 relay team, while Huus had a strong showing in pole vault.
“I cannot express how wonderful it was to hear the starting gun fire and to see our athletes compete for the first time in almost two years. I could not be more proud of this team tonight. Weather conditions were some of the coldest I have coached in for a track meet, but this team brought their best,” Welde said.
The Otters will next compete Friday, April 23 as they host Bemidji in a 2 p.m. meet.
