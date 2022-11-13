Fifth place finish for M State volleyball

Wrapping up the 2022 NJCAA Division III National Volleyball Tournament, on Nov. 13, the M State Lady Spartans defeated Dutchess County Community College in straight sets (25-8, 25-16 and 25-13) to claim the consolation championship.
“What a team. What a weekend. What a season,” said M State coach Abby Crowser. “I can’t speak highly enough about this group of women I had the privilege to coach this year. We were so happy to be able to head back to the national tournament to compete for a national title. We not only were thrilled to be going to compete, we were thankful to have more time together. First match of the tournament against Monroe Bronx was a good way to start. We had a chance to get the jitters out and the team played at a high level the whole match. We knew the second match of the day against No. 4 Brookhaven was going to be tough because of how closely we were matched. First set was a back and forth battle, but by the second set we were struggling with serving and on our serve receiving. We never could quite manage to get back on track and ultimately that is what cost us the game. We had more digs, kills and blocks than Brookhaven, but they served so tough and smart and we had trouble at the serving line. It’s always upsetting after a loss, especially at the national tournament, but the important thing to remember and realize is that one loss doesn’t seal your fate.”
Against Dutchess, Kaleigh Sip led the way with 10 kills. Faith Marion and Brooke Hovland each had eight, while Marion also contributed 12 digs and six aces. Kaia Strom provided 35 assists and four kills. Avery Wanner also had 12 digs, with Kendra Emery getting a pair of aces with eight digs.
“Going 3-1 at the national tournament with our wins being 3-0 sweeps is definitely an accomplishment to be proud of. We obviously would have loved to have gotten further, but are so happy of how we finished,” stated Crowser. “The team played their best all season these last few weeks at the regional and national tournament and ended on a win. That’s how you want to finish. I have to give so much credit to our sophomores. What an amazing two seasons and careers they have had. Also have to acknowledge our freshmen. They jumped right in with our sophomores from the start of the season and I know will do such an amazing job next year being leaders as they now become the upperclassmen. This was a phenomenal season that ended with a fun and overall exceptional finish at the national level.”
Strom, an All-American setter for the Lady Spartans, was named to the All-National Tournament team.
M State finished with a 25-9 record on the season.
