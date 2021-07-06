With the July 2 races, the I-94 Sure Step Speedway saw fireworks in the sky and great racing action on the track.
Fergus Falls racer Ben Wolden took top honors in the Viessman Late Model race. Other race winners included Kevin Youngquist (Short Tracker) of Barney, North Dakota, Pat Doar (WISSOTA Late Model) New Richmond, Wisconsin, Kensington’s Brendan Blascyk (WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds) and Kyle Dykhoff (WISSOTA Street Stock) of Starbuck.
VIESSMAN Late Model
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 50-Ben Wolden[6]; 2. 20W-Doug Walsh[2]; 3. 7S-Sam Zender[7]; 4. 76-Dustin Johanneck[4]; 5. 2Q-Derek Quinn[3]; 6. 10-Brad Staples[5]; 7. 69T-Nick Thoreson[12]; 8. 21X-John Kaiser[9]; 9. 11*-Larry Samuelson[11]; 10. 24-Tony Robertson[8]; 11. 27-Jarrett Huus[10]; 12. (DNF) 24H-Mike Hart[13]; 13. (DNF) 49-Andrew Tysdal[1]; 14. (DNF) 17-Zack Tysdal[14]
Short Tracker
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 00-Kevin Youngquist[8]; 2. 21-Zach Kort[4]; 3. 0-Shawn Beto[2]; 4. 13-Curtis Huseth[10]; 5. 7Z-Madison Schreiber[1]; 6. 24-Mike Hart[19]; 7. 15H-Jeff Hanson[12]; 8. 12-Brent Engler[3]; 9. 27M-Katelyn Warner[13]; 10. 98-Todd Stevens[16]; 11. H2O-Nic Hiles[15]; 12. W7-Jeff Lofquist[14]; 13. (DNF) 30B-Wade Bergerud[9]; 14. (DNF) 18W-David Wahl[5]; 15. (DNF) 75JR-Jake Karch[11]; 16. (DNF) 50M-Brady Molter[6]; 17. (DNF) 3E-Devin Goulet[7]; 18. (DNF) 7T-Travis Roush[17]; 19. (DNS) 84-Adrian Kubitz
WISSOTA Late Model
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 11-Pat Doar[8]; 2. 10K-Shawn Kirwin[2]; 3. 32-Jordan Tollakson[1]; 4. 18X-Shawn Meyer[3]; 5. 1 2-Bryce Sward[4]; 6. 2-Dave Mass[6]; 7. 44-Cole Schill[7]; 8. 3M-Greg Meyer[12]; 9. 50-Ben Wolden[10]; 10. 20T-Trevor Walsh[9]; 11. 26-Harry Johnson[15]; 12. 3-Clarence Washburn[13]; 13. (DNF) 3H-Jerry Hauge[14]; 14. (DNF) 42S-Don Shaw[5]; 15. (DNF) 2D-Dan Dowling[11]
WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 9B-Brendan Blascyk[7]; 2. 11X-Austin Chyba[2]; 3. 42-Ron Saurer[19]; 4. 112-Brennan Gave[10]; 5. 7S-Sam Zender[5]; 6. 33N-Jeff Nelson[11]; 7. 82G-Chad Gronner[14]; 8. 3P-David Pixley[4]; 9. 12X-Jamie Norman[8]; 10. 46-Taylor Jacobson[13]; 11. 24X-Rick Norman[15]; 12. 41-Zack Tysdal[18]; 13. 30-Cole Neset[17]; 14. 8K-Kyle Preston[23]; 15. 17K-Cameron Koch[21]; 16. 17V-Colton Vogel[20]; 17. (DNF) 2G-Brock Gronwold[9]; 18. (DNF) 210-Ryan Fletcher[22]; 19. (DNF) 13-Scott Oeltjen[16]; 20. (DNF) 24-Taylor Bitzan[3]; 21. (DNF) E6-Ryan Veralrud[6]; 22. (DNF) 97-Michelle Lund[12]; 23. (DQ) 32-Lindsey Hansen[1]
WISSOTA Modifieds
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 10X-Dustin Bitzan[6]; 2. 6X-Zach Johnson[3]; 3. 2X-Brady Gerdes[8]; 4. 1TPO-Tyler Peterson[7]; 5. 2J-Blake Jegtvig[5]; 6. 99W-Jake Wildman[10]; 7. 6T-Corky Thomas[9]; 8. 7T-Joseph Thomas[12]; 9. 51-Josh Thoennes[1]; 10. 51T-Tim Thomas[15]; 11. 13-Brent Nielsen[13]; 12. 18-Aaron Sowers[14]; 13. (DNF) 32-Jon Tollakson[16]; 14. (DNF) 53-Chris Mensen[2]; 15. (DNF) 21X-Travis Saurer[4]; 16. (DNS) 26X-Brent Pulskamp
WISSOTA Street Stock
A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 11-Kyle Dykhoff[4]; 2. 51-Eric Riley[6]; 3. 67-Ryan Satter[8]; 4. 71-Josh Long[1]; 5. 2K-Tyler Klugman[7]; 6. 12-Kevin Pender[5]; 7. 19C-Charlie Shiek[3]; 8. 4-Brent Clemensen[12]; 9. 44-Avery Wendt[10]; 10. 47-Russell Carlson[13]; 11. 16-Greg Platzer[9]; 12. 62G-Kenny Barber[15]; 13. (DNF) 13-Max Glueckert[11]; 14. (DNF) 2U-Kasey Ussatis[14]; 15. (DNS) 29X-Chad Andersen
