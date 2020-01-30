The Fergus Falls girls’ hockey team would claim a 5-2 victory over River Lakes in their regular season finale Thursday.
The first period saw plenty of scoring as the Otters got on the board just over a minute with a goal from Maddie Hulter on a Hope Goepferd pass. Fergus Falls pushed the score to 2-0 as Jade Zierden knocked in a goal with assists from Ellie Andersen and Piper Andrews. River Lakes would score with 6:58 left in the period, but the Otters responded a few seconds later on a Andersen goal to take a 3-1 lead into intermission.
The two teams would trade goals in the second as Hulter tallied her second goal, while Kianna Roeske of River Lakes notched her first.
The Otters would put the game away in the final period as Andersen lit the lamp for her second goal on a Gabby Brimhall pass.
The Otters would place 29 shots on goal, while netminder Ana Jyrkas had 16 saves.
The Otters will now wait for their playoff seed in the Section 6A playoffs.
