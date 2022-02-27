SUCCESSFUL WEEKEND: Fergus Falls wrestlers pose after wrapping up their individual tournament. From left to right: Caleb Fronning, Kass Hartwell, Jacob Widness, Sam Sorum, Carston Fronning. On the far right, academic allstar - Lucas Oliphant (3.836 GPA).
In the two-day Section 8AA tournament at Melrose Area High School, the Fergus Falls Otters wrestling team had five wrestlers place in their respective weight classes.
Caleb Fronning, at 113-lbs, placed third. He won his third place match via a major decision (16-5). Then in the true second match, Caleb lost via no contest to Easton Miller of Pequot Lakes/Pine-River Backus (PLPRB).
At the 120-lbs class, Kassten Hartwell finished in sixth place. Tayten Mick, of PLPRB, defeated Hartwell in a 4-0 decision in the fifth place match.
Placing fourth was Carston Fronning, at 132-lbs. He picked up a victory in the consolation semifinals before losing a 6-2 decision to Austin Lenhart, of Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, in the third place contest.
Sam Sorum picked up a victory in the fifth place match, a 7-4 decision, over Landon Seward, of Alexandria Area. Sorum picked up four victories at the individual tournament.
The other to place for Fergus Falls was Jacob Widness, at 170-lbs. Damon Ferguson, of Thief River Falls, defeated Widness via fall at the 5:46 mark. Widness went 3-2 over the two days.
Congratulations to those Otters wrestlers that place and to all 10 who competed over the weekend in Melrose.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone