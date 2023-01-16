 Skip to main content
Flow at the Falls

All smiles

The Fergus Falls Squirt A team poses after their third place finish at the home tournament. The consists of: Madden Christenson, Penn Shol, Beckham Harris, Andrew Lee, Camden Casey, Kale Johnson, Liam Brimhall, Bodie Carlson, Hayes Johnston, Colt Carlson, Bowman Harris, Walker Briese and Breck Nelson. They are coached by Ben Brimhall, Shawn Carlson, Andrew Casey and Erik Johnson. 

 Submitted

The Fergus Falls Otters Quality Circuit Squirt A team invited seven other teams to participate in their home tournament, Flow at the Falls, Jan 13-15. It was a weekend of stellar goaltending on all teams but the players especially loved the competition of best hockey flow. Pitting players wild hairstyles against one another. On the ice Fergus Falls took third place in a fun and physical battle against a competitive local district rival, Northern Lakes.



