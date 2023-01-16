The Fergus Falls Squirt A team poses after their third place finish at the home tournament. The consists of: Madden Christenson, Penn Shol, Beckham Harris, Andrew Lee, Camden Casey, Kale Johnson, Liam Brimhall, Bodie Carlson, Hayes Johnston, Colt Carlson, Bowman Harris, Walker Briese and Breck Nelson. They are coached by Ben Brimhall, Shawn Carlson, Andrew Casey and Erik Johnson.
The Fergus Falls Otters Quality Circuit Squirt A team invited seven other teams to participate in their home tournament, Flow at the Falls, Jan 13-15. It was a weekend of stellar goaltending on all teams but the players especially loved the competition of best hockey flow. Pitting players wild hairstyles against one another. On the ice Fergus Falls took third place in a fun and physical battle against a competitive local district rival, Northern Lakes.
On Jan. 13, Fergus Falls faced off against West St. Paul teamed with a rock solid goalie who managed to deflect 28 Otter shots. Kale Johnson snuck one past the St. Paul goalie after a strong pass from Beck Harris. Colt Calson also knocked one in after a connecting pass from his twin brother, Bodie Carlson. The Otters played amazing and had a strong defense and quick offensive line, taking a loss though of 3-2.
Jan. 14 brought on Bismark White who the Otters had already faced last weekend at a tournament in Thief River Falls. The Otters made sure to rack up the scoreboard with Johnson passing a swift pass to Hayes Johnston. Johnson also began a scoring streak with three unassisted goals, he and Beck Harris also connected for another goal. Johnston tallied his second goal with another pass from Johnson. Otters took a solid win with Breck Nelson only letting one in his net.
Back at it again on that afternoon, the Otters took on a short benched Luverne team. Bodie started the goal train after a connecting pass from Johnson. Liam Brimhall knocked the next one in from a solid pass from Walker Briese. Bodie kept at it with three additional goals. His smile was pretty big at the next faceoff. Johnson tallied five unassisted goals. Walker Briese scored his well deserved first Squirt A goal. His hard work and fierce protection of his goalie are fundamental to this team. Another tough defenseman, Camden Casey also marked an unassisted goal in the game. Nelson only let in one goal.
Jan. 15 was a battle that the Otters knew they needed to win; they had previously faced Northern Lakes twice in their regular district games. One game they had lost in a tight battle and another was not in their favor. The Squirt A Otters knew that they had more to show Northern Lakes. Johnson put the first tally on the scoreboard with an unassisted goal. Northern Lakes answered a few minutes later. The suspense was building in the arena. Madden Christenson sent a quick pass to Penn Shol who got it past the quick Northern Lakes goalie. Second period one goal was scored by Northern Lakes making the remainder of the period tied. Third period was exciting for the Otters, Johnson received connecting passes from Beck Harris and Christenson putting the Otters up. Johnston got another in after a pass from Casey. Bo Harris recorded his first Squirt A goal after a pass from his twin brother, Beck on an empty net. The celebration was heard from the crowd, the bench and the ice.
This weekend was another amazing weekend for netminder, Nelson. He has hit his stride and found a home in the net, snagging pucks with ease. The team is looking forward to what is to come from this up and coming goalie; this is his first season full time in net.
The Otters face a tough Bemidji team for a doubleheader this coming weekend on Fergus ice.
