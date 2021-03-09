After 12 consecutive games, the Fergus Falls boys’ hockey team found themselves on the opposite end of winning Monday as the hosting Little Falls Flyers scored a late power-play goal to pick up a 4-3 win, snapping the Otters winning streak.
The Otters opened the scoring in the first period just over 10 minutes in as Isaac Johnson cashed in a power-play goal off passes from Matthew Niblock and Cole Zierden. Little Falls fired back less than a minute later with a goal by Matt Filippi, but Fergus Falls responded at 13:21 with an Ian Richards goal, with assists from Michael DeBrito and Isaac Young, to take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.
In the second period, the Flyers kept the Otters off the board and gained the lead with two goals of their own. The first came at 5:32 of the period as Hayden Johnson slipped in a goal, while the second came on a power play at 11:30 with Nicholas Stevens lighting the lamp.
Trailing by a goal, the Otters continued to battle in the final stanza. Playing short-handed, Fergus Falls tied the game as DeBrito sounded the buzzer for his first goal of the game with under seven minutes left to play. But as soon as it looked optimistic for the Otters, the Flyers would strike with another power-play goal, this time from Carter Oothoudt, to seal the win.
The Otters struggled to get shots on net during the game as the Flyers goaltender only saw 18 shots on the net, while Fergus Falls goalie Ben Swanson batted away 40 of 44 shots in the game.
The Otters will close out their home season Thursday as they take on Central Lakes Conference foe Willmar at 7:15 p.m.
