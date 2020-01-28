LITTLE FALLS — The hosting Little Falls Flyers used a four-goal second period to top the Fergus Falls boys’ hockey team 4-3 Tuesday.

The Otters opened the scoring with an unassisted goal by Isaac Young at 4:47 in the first period.

The Flyers would go on to score the next four goals as Nicholas Stevens recorded a hat trick and Gunnar Gustafson added a goal to take a 4-1 lead in the second. Carter Thielke would find the back of the net for the Otters unassisted to cut the lead in half before intermission.

Michael DeBrito would get the Otters within reach with a goal off a Cole Zierden pass midway through the third, but the Flyers held tight the rest of the game to seal the win.

The Otters placed 27 shots on goal, while goalie Ben Swanson recorded 40 saves.

The Otters will continue their road excursion as they take on Rocori-River Lakes at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

