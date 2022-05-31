Look out, Florida.
For Alex Hanson, he’s a man who loves to play sports who’s getting the chance of a lifetime, again!
“Alex qualified for the Special Olympics USA Games a few years before COVID-19 and to our surprise, he was notified back in May of 2021 that he would once again be going,” stated his mother, Sheila Hanson. “Usually once you go, you are put at the bottom of the list, so others get a chance.”
An athlete becomes eligible in their event in a qualifying year, to get to US nationals. Due to the pandemic, Alex’s qualifying year was back in 2020.
The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games are being held in Orlando this year, with events and activities being held on the campus of Disney World and the surrounding ESPN venues, June 6-11.
From the official website, “the Special Olympics USA Games will unite more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean and 125,000 spectators during one of the country’s most cherished sporting events. We all have reasons to shine. For Special Olympics athletes, one of those reasons is the love of sport. Special Olympics athletes display remarkable abilities not only on the field, but in all areas of life. By celebrating their dedication and perseverance, we become champions for a more inclusive world. A world where we all Shine As One”
The well-rounded athlete, Alex, who also enjoys basketball, track and field, bowling and softball, will be showing off his skills on the golf course.
There are a few different golf events that athletes will be participating in. There are skills competitions, nine and 18-hole unified and nine and 18-hole traditional.
Alex and his partner will be playing in the nine-holy unified tournament. In the unified part, it puts a Special Olympian with a regular athlete. The two will alternate teeing off and taking shots.
When asked about what his favorite club is, Alex said, “I don’t have a favorite club, just the one that is hitting well that day!”
Golfing will take place on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week. First two days are open and then the last two days golfers are split into divisions, golfing against the same skilled opponents on the course – all four days count towards your final score.
Alex’s parents, Sheila and Wayne are the coaches for the Minnesota Special Olympics golf team. There are eight team members, with two male teams and two female teams. Just like Alex and his partner, there are four unified teams.
“Overall, Minnesota has 150 delegates that will be participating in a wide range of events,” mentioned Wayne.
The Hansons will join fellow members from MN on a charter field this Saturday. Opening ceremonies are being held this Sunday morning and the closing ceremony is on June 11.
Staying at Disney Resorts, Alex is not only excited to play golf but to also see all of the different attractions the venues have to offer.
The Special Olympics USA Games 2026 are coming to Minnesota, something all three Hanson’s are a buzz about.