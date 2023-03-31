Former M State coach finds new gig

Oklahoma Panhandle State University recently announced the hiring of former M State football coach Cory Miller as the new head football coach for the Aggies. Panhandle State is located in Goodwell, Oklahoma. Miller has spent the last four seasons at M State, leading them to a 9-1 record and an appearance in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference Championship game against North Dakota State College of Science this past November.
University President, Dr. Julie Dinger, expressed her excitement about the new addition to the athletic program. “We are thrilled to have Coach Miller join our team at OPSU. He is a seasoned coach who has demonstrated his ability to lead and mentor young athletes. We look forward to seeing his impact on our football program and the university as a whole.”
Athletic Director, Victor Esparza, stated, “We conducted a thorough search and interview process, and Coach Miller stood out as the best candidate for the job. He brings a wealth of experience and success to our football program and will be an asset to our athletic department.”
Miller expressed his gratitude for the opportunity and is eager to lead the Aggies. “I am honored and excited to be named the new head football coach at Oklahoma Panhandle State University. I am committed to leading this program with integrity and building a winning culture. I look forward to working with the players, coaching staff, and the entire OPSU community to achieve our goals.”
After an 0-7 season in 2019 at M State, Miller and his staff and players went through a season without games in 2020, due to COVID. They bounced back with a 6-4 record in 2021, including a win over nationally ranked, unbeaten, NDSCS that landed them in the MCAC Championship game against Itasca. That game was never played, once again due to COVID. The Spartans then rebounded from that disappointment to put together their outstanding run to the MCAC Championship game in 2022.
The Aggies were 4-6 this past season. They are a member of the Sooner Athletic Conference, placing seventh out of ten teams in 2022 with a conference record of 4-5.
