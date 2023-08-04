Former Otter garners national award

Nate Linscheid, a 1990 Fergus Falls High School graduate, who excelled in swimming for the Otters was recently honored as the National Swimming and Diving Coach of the Year from the National High School Athletic Coaches Association. The yearly convention was held in Lincoln, Neb. July 24-27.
He attended Saint Olaf College and graduated in 1994. Nate is currently a Physics/Science teacher at Bloomington Jefferson High School. He is the coach for the Visitation High School girls swimming and diving team and also the Jefferson boys team.
“To everyone in the Minnesota swimming community, thank you,” said Nate. “I’m still trying to wrap my head around this … it’s such a tremendous honor/privilege to be able to represent our state and the wealth of great swim/dive people I’ve encountered throughout the last 29 years.”
The world of swimming and diving is a family affair. Nate’s wife, Julie, has been an assistant coach (diving). His sister, Naomi Linscheid Hamer, was also an Otter swimmer and grad, who followed her brother to Saint Olaf. And, his son Jakob swam for Eastview High School in Apple Valley and will be joining the inaugural season of the men’s swim team at the University of Minnesota Morris this fall.
“I’ve been fortunate to have great mentorship throughout. I don’t know how many people can say that they were coached every step of the way by hall of fame coaches – in my case, Tom Uvaas, Dave and Bob Hauck,” observed Nate. “Finally a shoutout to my mom for forcing me into this sport at the age of seven and being my biggest supporter. To my dad, who taught me about hard work and doing things right. This award is truly a reflection of all who have influenced me and made me who I am. Thank you.”
Coaching stats:
29 years at Visitation.
21 Section Championships.
15 Section Coach of the year awards.
13 State Championships.
Four time State Coach of the year.
Also, four years as President or Vice President of the State Coaches Association.
