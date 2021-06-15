Four Fergus Falls baseball players were recognized by the Central Lakes Conference for their performance on the diamond this season. Seniors Arik Heacox and Ian Stumbo along with junior Carter Thielke, were honored as First Team Central Lakes All-Conference selections with senior Abel Aho recognized as an honorable mention selection.
The Otters finished sixth in a very tough Central Lakes Conference which has three teams competing in the state Class AAA baseball tournament this week. The Otters were the only AA team in the conference and finished with a 4-10 CLC record and 5-16 overall.
All Conference
Heacox, who primarily played catcher and third base, was the Otters leading power hitter with four home runs and 16 RBIs this season. Heacox finished third on the team with a .391 batting average and was second on the team with seven doubles. A season highlight was on May 11 when Heacox was 6-for-7 and hit three home runs in a double header versus Rocori at Legion Field. Heacox also helped the Otters on the mound this spring, striking out 11 batters in 10 innings of work.
Stumbo mainly roamed the outfield and also served as a utility infielder for the Otters this spring. He led the team in singles with 23 and held the team's second highest batting average at .394. Stumbo was second on the team with 28 hits and 14 RBI adding four doubles and a triple to his stat line. Stumbo also pitched, starting two games this season, hurling 14 innings. A highlight for Stumbo was going 4-for-4 versus Detroit Lakes on May 7.
Thielke anchored the infield playing shortstop for the Otters this spring. Thielke led the team with a .471 batting average and he also led the team with 33 hits, eight doubles, four triples, 14 runs scored and he tied for the team lead with 16 RBI. A season highlight was when Thielke was 5-for-8 in a double header on May 4 with two triples and a home run, the first ever home run at St. Cloud Tech’s new baseball field. Thielke was the main hurler for the Otters, starting nine games on the mound and throwing 43 innings and four complete games. He struck out 53 batters and had an ERA of 2.67.
Honorable mention
Abel Aho was an electric base runner and center fielder for the Otters this spring. Aho finished the season with a .328 batting average. Aho led the pitching staff with a 2.57 ERA completing 19 innings in three starts this spring. A highlight for Aho was when he went 5-for-7 with a triple in a doubleheader versus Rocori on May 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.