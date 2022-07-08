The Fergus Falls Sports Hall of Fame will induct four new members in 2022, this year at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at the Fergus Falls VFW.
This hall of fame, started in 1986, is separate from the high school sports hall of fame in that inductees include other athletes such as town team baseball players, trap shooters, snowmobilers, barefoot water skiers, Hillcrest and community college players and coaches and others.
This year’s gathering is open to the general public, with attendees requested to use the south door to the VFW.
The total number of inductees the past 36 years, including this year, is 99.
Planning committee members for 2022 include Tom Hintgen, Craig Olson and Tony Rendz.
Inductees for 2022 include the following:
Hannah Draxten Clark, a member of the first Otter girls basketball team to reach a state tournament, in 2008. She scored more than 2,000 points in her career.
Mike Hurley, a leader on the Fergus Falls High School swimming and diving team that won the state title in 2011, the first sports team title in the history of the school.
Paul Johnson, a leader of the 1960 Fergus Falls American Legion baseball team that won the state title.
Tom Yuzer, the third inductee as a member of the news media to be named to the Fergus Falls Sports Hall of Fame. Yuzer was sports editor for the Daily Journal during the 1960s.
