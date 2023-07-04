Four new inductees for sports hall of fame

The Fergus Falls Sports Hall of Fame will have four new inductees in 2023.
They include Gary Eide, Otter athlete and member of the Fergus Falls High School Class of 1961; Steve Johnson, Otter and Spartan athlete and member of FFHS Class of 1969; Tom Johnson, national champion and record-holding archer and member of FFHS Class of 1973; and Kim Katzenmeyer, Otter and Univ. of Minnesota athlete and member of FFHS Class of 1982.
The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. Jul. 29, on the south side of the Fergus Falls VFW. The public is invited to attend.
“With these three new inductees in 2023, this will bring our overall total of the Fergus Falls Sports Hall of Fame to 103 honorees,” says co-chair and ceremony MC Craig Olson.
Adds co-chair Tony Rendz, “We take pride in the diverse group of inductees over the years. In addition to traditional sports such as football, basketball, hockey and baseball, we also have inducted trap shooters, snowmobilers, barefoot water skiers, swimming instructors, Otter long-time sports fans, news media representatives, soccer coaches and others.”
Following is a list of previous inductees along with the induction class of 2023.
1986 charter members: Duane Baglien, Charles Beck, Winfred Brockmeyer, Bill Colbeck, Fran Conito, Everett Faunce, Norm Galloway, Jack Halland, John Hermes, Hub Hovland, Jeff Jacobson, Barry Johnson, Clarence Lee, Oats LeGrand, Mel Olson, Harley Oyloe, Curt Reinan, Dave Retzlaff, Roger Sinner, Jerry Skogmo, Don Stueve, Jack Townley, Chuck Weiss and Wes Windmiller.
1987: Karl Beck, Gene Donley, Rocky Elton, Carrie Hefte, Jim Henkes, Russ Johnson, Gloria Mielke, Noel Olson, George Sawyer, Muggs Townsend, Kate Weiby and Dick Werner.
1990: Paul Bjorklund, Roland Bromberg, Les Drechsel, Paul Gust, Jr, Jim Morstad, Inga Nelson, Harry Olson and Carolyn Schmidt.
1993: Roger Dell, Roland Harlow, Milt Papke and Earl Perkins.
1998: Buzz Elliott, Craig Olson and Ann Williams.
2001: Tim Cashman, Bill Foss, Mark Foss, Dave Lindig and Tom Uvaas.
2004: Joe Edlund, Terry Harrington, Paige Johnson and Richard Risbrudt.
2012: Mike Hilley, Len Kretchman, Jon Pontius and Carleen Rose Holm.
2013: Greg Buckmeier, Michelle Danielson-Berger, Eric Ecker, Joe Gervais, John DeWitt, Sonny Mjelde and LeRoy Quernemoen.
2017: Stacy Busack, Kevin Pearson, Jason Retzlaff, Steve Thorsen and Katie Weiss Hanneman.
2018: Bob Bjorklund, Matt Brimhall, Kim Hanson Mansell, Ken Kothe, David Noyes, Blaine Rude and Kris Werner.
2019: Justin Arneson, Scott Colbeck, Cindy Harthun Waasdorp, Linda Knutson Brophy, Jon Kretchman, and Eric Loeffler.
2020: Cathy Cranston, Larry Eisinger, Gordy Kvern and Mark Toso.
2021: Tom Glorvigen and Matt Mortsad.
2022: Hannah Draxten Clark, Mike Hurley, Paul Johnson and Tom Yuzer.
2023: Gary Eide, Steve Johnson, Tom Johnson and Kim Katzenmeyer.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone