The Central Lakes Conference announced its 2019-20 girls’ basketball all-conference team.

Fergus Falls saw four members land on the team including Ellie Colbeck, Sabrina Fronning, Paige Pearson and Tori Ratz. Carlie Meis and Gretchen Davis were given honorable mention to the team.

Head coach Brad Strand was also named the conference’s Coach of the Year.

The rest of the all-conference team includes:

Mia McGrane - Alexandria

Ella Grove - Alexandria

Myah Nelson - Brainerd

Erika Lane - Brainerd

Gretta Mahowald - Sartell

Avery Templin - Sartell

Shayna Payonk - Sauk Rapids-Rice

Genaya Murray - St Cloud Tech

Rachael Kaczor - St Cloud Tech

Madi Linbo - Willmar

Mackenzie Jones - Willmar

Katelyn Murphy - Willmar

