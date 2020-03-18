The Central Lakes Conference announced its 2019-20 girls’ basketball all-conference team.
Fergus Falls saw four members land on the team including Ellie Colbeck, Sabrina Fronning, Paige Pearson and Tori Ratz. Carlie Meis and Gretchen Davis were given honorable mention to the team.
Head coach Brad Strand was also named the conference’s Coach of the Year.
The rest of the all-conference team includes:
Mia McGrane - Alexandria
Ella Grove - Alexandria
Myah Nelson - Brainerd
Erika Lane - Brainerd
Gretta Mahowald - Sartell
Avery Templin - Sartell
Shayna Payonk - Sauk Rapids-Rice
Genaya Murray - St Cloud Tech
Rachael Kaczor - St Cloud Tech
Madi Linbo - Willmar
Mackenzie Jones - Willmar
Katelyn Murphy - Willmar
