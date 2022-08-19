Youth hockey has been steadily growing across the region, morphing from a mere sporting season into a high energy lifestyle that spans the entirety of each calendar year.
Northland Hockey Group operates across an eight-state region, offering AAA hockey clubs and tournaments to youth hockey players across the nation. Local youth hockey players have played on various NHG teams throughout the years, participating in four to five tournaments throughout the spring and summer months.
Some NHG teams consist of already-established rosters that carry over from the regular season. These teams host regular practices during the AAA season and continue to build their collective skills after the close of regular season. Other teams are well-established and invite players to join, while others yet are a collection of players who love the game and just want to be out on the ice — this summer’s 2009 Midwest Predators was one such team.
The Predators team came to fruition late in the 2021-22 postseason, when various PeeWee players expressed an interest in playing summer hockey after area NHG teams already had complete rosters.
Coaches Ryan Kantrud and Ben Schierer of Fergus Falls, with combined coaching experience at multiple levels of play, stepped up to the plate to enable their children the opportunity to participate in the NHG AAA program.
The coaches, along with many parents, agreed that the reason they enrolled their children was to provide additional opportunities for the boys to develop their skills with a team of players that they wouldn’t necessarily play with during regular season.
The Predators roster included players from four states — Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa and North Carolina. Due to logistics, regular practices were not feasible. The team met for the first time at their first practice — the day of their first game. They rounded out the four-tournament season with a total of four practices under their belt.
“It was a short learning curve,” Ben stated of the realities of coaching a team that had bare bones practice time. “We had to adapt to the kids’ strengths and weaknesses on the fly.”
Kantrud shared: “We definitely did not have the time to practice systems, so there was a bunch of fixing positioning expectations during the games.”
The expectation with such a diverse team was focused on gaining experience and building relationships.
“It was a perfect season,” shared Fergus Falls’ Annie Alt, parent of player, Cullen Alt. “It was a fun group of families.”
“Our expectations were exceeded by leaps and bounds,” shared Pierre, South Dakota’s Kelly Neddo, mother of players Jim and Gunner Neddo. “Our boys wanted to play hockey in the off-season, but learn from other coaches. They loved the idea of playing with kids from all different places and learning how to adapt.”
Beth Johnson of Roseau, shared that her son, Thorbjorn Johnson, grew in his self-confidence and trusting in his abilities and knowledge of the game, while giving him the opportunity to grow new friendships and find a new type of joy in the game. “He has played with the same group of kids since he was young in our small town, which is special in its own way, but we also wanted him to have some variety in the voices speaking into his hockey experience and development,” she explained.
Alex Bardykin made the trek to the Twin Cities from North Carolina for three of the four tournaments to capitalize on the opportunity to play hockey with his cousins, Ulysses and Franklin Schierer of Fergus Falls.
Additional players from Minnesota and Sioux City, Iowa, also played for the Predators with players ranging from Squirt to (incoming) Bantam-level players. Logan Schoon, who will be a first-year Bantam in the upcoming season, was the oldest member of the Predators team, with Gunner, a second-year Squirt, as the youngest.
Schoons learned of the opportunity, when teammate Cameron Peterson’s parents reached out. “Logan was on board right away and was very excited,” shared his mother, Melissa Schoon. “We went (into the season) knowing it was ‘for fun’ summer league with extra experience for our boys to continue to play hockey throughout the year.”
Players and parents alike enjoyed the families that ended the season together, with experiences and bonds that will not soon be forgotten.
“I was surprised at how well the team bonded together since we only met this summer,” shared Bardykin, a sentiment echoed by his mother, Stephanie.
Thorbjorn declared the highlights of his season as his breakaway goal to win the last game of the season and playing laser tag with his teammates between games. “I learned it is really fun to go join new groups to do things that you enjoy,” he explained.
Gunner realized throughout the season that “you have to work each period to your full potential if you really want to win,” with his favorite memory being closing out the season by throwing his gloves into the air along with his teammates, following their win.
“You have to work really hard,” Jim agreed.
Development, however, didn’t stop at the player level.
“We had a team that kept improving each tournament,” Kantrud layed out, stressing that not only did he see improvement in each player and in the team, but in his own coaching ability and confidence.
At the close of the 2022 NHG 2009 Midwest Predators season, one team with kids from across the country left the ice with smiles on their faces and memories that will last a lifetime.