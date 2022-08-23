Aim for daring family adventure at an Archery in the Parks program. Learn how to shoot a bow on Sept. 10, at Glendalough State Park.
This free program may be just the ticket to getting kids outdoors this fall (with their parents and siblings). Trained archery instructors will provide an introduction to the sport, along with assistance in shooting a bow in a safe, supervised setting.
The Archery in the Parks program will take place at the Molly Stark picnic shelter between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. No reservation is required; participants can drop in anytime during the program.
All equipment and instruction is provided, but a vehicle permit is required to enter Minnesota state parks and recreation areas. Anyone under the age of 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Participation of children younger than eight is at the discretion of the instructors.
Archery in the Parks is part of a series of skill-building programs offered by the Department of Natural Resources Division of Parks and Trails. Other programs in the series introduce camping, rock climbing, paddling and fishing for beginners.
Archery in the Parks programs are made possible with support from the Parks and Trails Fund, created after voters approved the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment in November 2008. The Parks and Trails Fund receives 14.25% of the sales tax revenue and may only be spent to support parks and trails of regional or statewide significance.
For more information, call the park at 218-261-6900, visit www.mndnr.gov/ican or contact the DNR Information Center at info.dnr@state.mn.us or 651-296-6157 (Twin Cities) or 888-646-6367 (toll free) between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone