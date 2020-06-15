A generous donor has agreed to pay the participation fee for the first 40 participants who sign up for the FCA passing camp. This camp is held on July 8-9 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the NorthStar Sports Complex in Alexandria. More information can be found on the website at: alexandriafca.com/camps.
