With Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order in place until at least May 4 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic for the immediate future sports are gone but not forgotten.
Monday, April 13 in anticipation of their eventual return the Fergus Falls City Council approved transitioning Field 5 at Delagoon Park from slow-pitch to a fast-pitch softball field.
“The school approached the city wondering if we’d be open to funding the improvements over time but then they would basically cover the cost of it,” Len Taylor, the Fergus Falls Public Works director, said. “The local high school has never had their own fast-pitch field and so hosting games here for their softball team was always a little awkward because it’s not a regulation fast-pitch field.”
Taylor said the project is estimated to cost approximately $125,000 but could be cheaper after some adjustments including a grant application through the Minnesota Twins and fundraising efforts by the softball team. Transition projects include the addition of an electronic scoreboard, two dugouts with built-in sheds, a press box, moving the outfield fence in, shortening the infield while at the same time adding a line of irrigation so the whole field is covered, and mound variances.
“We’re hoping to get it all done and complete so that we can get good sod established this year and have it ready for use for the high school to play on by the spring of 2021,” he said.
Taylor doesn’t foresee already established slow-pitch leagues being affected too much losing one of their playing fields partly because the numbers of teams have gone down over the last several years, however, he added 4-H leagues and some youth baseball teams could possibly use Field 5 after its transition.
