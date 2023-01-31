Fronning advances to state meet

The Fergus Falls Otters seventh through ninth grade wrestlers were at the 2023 Minnesota Wrestling League Region 8 tournament on Jan. 28. The top two finishers in each weight class advanced to the state tournament. Fergus scored 85.5 points as a team, finishing in sixth place. They had one wrestler, Caleb Fronning (132-lbs) finish in second place and advance to the state meet this Saturday.
Below are the results for the Fergus wrestlers.
88-lbs – Levi Budke placed 7th and scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Budke received a bye
Quarterfinal - Tru Mahlen (Moorhead) won by fall over Budke (Fall 3:38)
Cons. Round 2 - Budke received a bye
Cons. Round 3 - Chase Hauck (Barnesville) won by fall over Budke (Fall 2:23)
7th Place Match - Budke won by major decision over Avery Bush (Mahnomen/Waubun) (MD 13-4)
94-lbs – Jack Brunn placed 5th and scored 11.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Brunn received a bye
Quarterfinal - Avery Nordby (Detroit Lakes) won by fall over Brunn (Fall 0:41)
Cons. Round 2 - Brunn received a bye
Cons. Round 3 - Brunn won by fall over Brandon Miller (M/W) (Fall 1:27)
Cons. Semi - Shelton Fridgen (Moorhead) won by major decision over Brunn (MD 12-1)
5th Place Match - Brunn won by fall over Jaron Poepping (Barnesville) (Fall 2:29)
106-lbs – Evan Mohagen placed 8th and scored 1.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Mohagen received a bye
Quarterfinal - Ian Phrakonkham (Fosston-Bagley) won by fall over Mohagen (Fall 0:37)
Cons. Round 2 - Mohagen received a bye
Cons. Round 3 - Tate Pauna (Barnesville) won by decision over Mohagen (Dec 8-1)
7th Place Match - James Ritter (Perham) won by fall over Mohagen (Fall 2:02)
113-lbs – Jacob Fronning scored 2.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Fronning won by decision over Hudson Schultz (Wadena-Deer Creek) (Dec 4-2)
Quarterfinal - Jack Wolf (Grand Rapids) won by decision over Fronning (Dec 8-2)
Cons. Round 2 - Gage Barthel (Bertha/Hewitt/Verndale) 17-8 won by decision over Fronning (Dec 10-5)
120-lbs – Evan Lien scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jake Freed (GR) won by fall over Lien (Fall 0:20)
Cons. Round 1 - Lien won by fall over Corey Fromuth (Perham) (Fall 0:39)
Cons. Round 2 - Blake Sonnenberg (Frazee-Vergas) won by fall over Lien (Fall 1:24)
126-lbs – Blake Roberts placed 5th and scored 15.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Roberts won by fall over Henry Geray (M/W) (Fall 1:01)
Quarterfinal - Destan Skelly (GR) won by decision over Roberts (Dec 4-2)
Cons. Round 2 - Roberts won by decision over Domanick Thompson (F-B) (Dec 6-4)
Cons. Round 3 - Roberts won by fall over Yovani Abarca (Pelican Rapids) (Fall 1:05)
Cons. Semi - Beau Somdahl (DL) won by fall over Roberts (Fall 3:45)
5th Place Match - Roberts won by fall over Zander Deutsch (DGF) (Fall 1:25)
132-lbs – Caleb Fronning placed 2nd and scored 23.5 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Fronning received a bye
Quarterfinal - Fronning won by tech fall over Azhar Salih (Moorhead) (TF-1.5 4:22 (18-3))
Semifinal - Fronning won by fall over Calvin Norton (PR) (Fall 1:18)
1st Place Match - TJ Fuller (DGF) 3-0 won by decision over Fronning (Dec 7-6)
2nd Place Match - Fronning won by fall over Brody Wacker (Perham) (Fall 1:24)
170-lbs – Kenneth Vogel
Champ. Round 1 - Ettore Pinnella (WDC) won by major decision over Vogel (MD 10-0)
Cons. Round 1 - Vogel received a bye
Cons. Round 2 - Braysen Salo (Perham) won by major decision over Vogel (MD 13-3)
189-lbs – Nolan Field placed 4th and scored 14.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Field received a bye
Quarterfinal - Jonathan Rose (F-B) won by fall over Field (Fall 2:43)
Cons. Round 2 - Field received a bye
Cons. Round 3 - Field won by fall over Genesis Kamara (Moorhead) (Fall 4:02)
Cons. Semi - Field won by fall over Jackson Jirava (M/W) (Fall 2:24)
3rd Place Match - Cole Julin (DGF) won by decision over Field (Dec 4-1)
285-lbs – Max Brunn placed 5th and scored 13.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Brunn received a bye
Quarterfinal - Alex Smith (GR) won by fall over Brunn (Fall 1:27)
Cons. Round 2 - Brunn won by fall over Mo Bakrin (Moorhead) (Fall 1:55)
Cons. Round 3 - Brunn won by fall over Jayden Nelson (WDC) (Fall 1:06)
Cons. Semi - Owen Cummings (Roseau) won by fall over Brunn (Fall 0:28)
5th Place Match - Brunn won by forfeit over Sean Thunstrom (DL) (For.)