Fronning captures MNGWL state title

It was a successful day, on Feb. 4, for Fergus Falls Otters wrestler Caleb Fronning, who won the state title at the 132-lbs class during the Minnesota Ninth Grade and Under Wrestling Championships. It is the first time someone from Fergus has won a state title at that specific tournament.
The eighth grader made his way to the championship match where he defeated TJ Fuller (Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton) via a 4-2 decision.
"Our staff, program, school, and so many more are extremely proud of Fronning,” stated Otters coach Adam Schlepp. “He placed seventh in the MNGWL State Tournament at 113 lbs last season, to jump up three weight classes, for him to come back this season and win a state championship, is absolutely phenomenal!"
132: Caleb Fronning
Champ. Round 1 - Fronning over Lucas Fuhr (Redwood Valley) (Dec 3-1)
Quarterfinals - Fronning over Lucas Kuball (Fulda-Murray Cty Central) (MD 12-1)
Semifinals - Fronning over Joseph Sherwood (Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City) (Fall 2:01)
1st Place Match - Fronning over TJ Fuller (DGF) (Dec 4-2)
