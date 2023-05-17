Fuder leads the Otters to a third place finish

Charlie Fuder shot a two under par 70 to lead the Fergus Falls Otters golf team to their best finish in a Central Lakes Conference meet in the last eight years. The Otter boys continue their great season by shooting a team score of 304 to finish in third place in the difficult Central Lakes Conference. The Otters are the only AA team competing in one of the best golf conferences in the state, a conference where all other schools compete in AAA. Their score of 304 is also the lowest score that this group of boys have shot as a group.
Fuder's round is also the lowest score to par that an Otter golfer has produced in a tournament since Chris Swenson (now a professional golfer) had a 66 when he was a senior in 2016 at the Otter Invite in Fergus Falls.
"Charlie was so solid, I can't even put into words how impressive it was to watch him play. His round included five birdies, one bogey and one double. He showed his talent and leadership at a difficult course. I just can't say enough good things about that young man," coach Matt McGovern said. "We have a goal to make it to state as a team this year and we haven't had a team that has this much depth for quite some time. Charlie is the fourth different Otter golfer to lead the team this year and that is what we have been missing the last few years. Also to finish in 3rd place behind two of the best AAA teams in the state, and to finish ahead of Brainerd and Willmar, that is an amazing tournament for us.”
"I was really happy with my round. I played smart and it was one of those rounds where everything kind of fell in place for me. Other than my birdie on hole two where I made a really long putt, the rest of my birdies were putts inside of eight feet. As a team, we've been working on our wedges and approach shots and it just all came together for me. I hit 14 greens in regulation and feel great about the state of my game right now," Fuder said.
Adding to their score of 304, were Riley McGovern and Adam Kennedy who both shot rounds of 77. Ryan Nelson rounded out the scoring with an 80. Gavin Goepferd (87) and Aidan Swenson (88) also competed for the Otters.
The Otter boys are ranked third in AA and have the rest of the week to prepare for the CLC championship. Round one is May 22 at 3 p.m. hosted by Rocori, and round two is at 9 a.m. here in Fergus Falls on May 23.
