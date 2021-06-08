VERNDALE — The Fergus Falls Riverdogs took on two foes Sunday in the Verndale Geezers and the heat. The Riverdogs may have beat the heat, but the hosting Geezers were victorious with a 15-5 win.
Nick Foss took the loss pitching three innings, striking out two and allowing five earned runs on 10 hits. David Hjelm closed out the game pitching 2 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs on 11 hits.
Chris Wiederich and Monte Fredrickson led Fergus Falls at the plate each recording a hit, a run and two RBIs.
The Riverdogs will be back in action Saturday with a game at 7 p.m. at American Legion Field.
