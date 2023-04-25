Getting a little fishy: Facts and tid bits from the DNR

As fishing season ramps up, media are invited to use this information for story ideas or to include as part of longer articles, and are encouraged to contact the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to get connected to subject matter experts.
All fish have value whether or not anglers typically pursue them. Native fish species benefit their ecosystems and the DNR is bringing more attention toward, and focus on, responsibly managing native fish species.
Although not every kind of fish lives everywhere, 162 species of fish can be found in Minnesota waters. Walleye are the most sought-after fish in Minnesota, followed by crappie, then sunfish, northern pike and bass, and all these are native to Minnesota. But there is a whole array of other fish that anglers try to catch, or sometimes catch accidentally. Lesser known, native fish include species such as:
- Longnose and shortnose gar.
- Redhorse (greater, shorthead, river, black, silver, golden).
- Suckers (white, northern hognose, longnose, spotted, blue).
- Bowfin.
- Buffalos (bigmouth, smallmouth, black).
- Carpsuckers (highfin, quillback, river).
- Freshwater drum, also called sheepshead.
- Lake sturgeon.
- Paddlefish.
- Culvert improvements, dam removals and habitat restorations have major benefits for fish populations across watersheds and major rivers like the Minnesota, Mississippi, Red, St. Croix and St. Louis. Since 2015, the DNR and its partners have restored fish passage at 26 dams, replaced 33 culverts and completed 19 habitat restorations. In total, these projects have improved fishing opportunities over thousands of miles of streams.
Protecting and restoring fish habitat supports the millions of naturally reproduced fish caught by anglers each year. For example, roughly 85% of the walleye caught and kept by anglers are the product of natural reproduction, from lakes where walleye grow naturally.
Improving opportunities for fish habitat connectivity also makes the fishing better, as fish are allowed to move into additional habitats. Some migratory native fish like paddlefish, blue sucker and black buffalo are threatened or of special concern and directly benefit from increased habitat connectivity.
The aquatic resources, including fish, in our lakes, rivers, and streams reflect both natural and human influences. Important influences include those directly affecting the waterbody in question and those present further away within the watershed (i.e., the land and water that flow to that waterbody). Better water quality and diverse, intact plant communities support a greater diversity of fish, birds, frogs and other aquatic animals.
Fishing regulation highlights
To fish in Minnesota, anglers 16 years or older are required to buy a Minnesota fishing license.
The DNR offers a variety of fishing license types to fit the needs of anglers. Some of the most popular licenses are an annual fishing license for $25, a married combination fishing license for $40, a sports license that allows angling and small game hunting for $41, and an annual license for Minnesota non-residents for $51.
A trout stamp is required to fish in designated trout water or harvest trout from any water.
Minnesota fishing regulations, including those new for 2023, and more information can be found in the Minnesota Fishing Regulations on the DNR fishing page (mndnr.gov/fishing).
The DNR has translated the state’s 2023 fishing regulations into Hmong, Karen, Somali, and Spanish, the four most commonly spoken languages, apart from English, in Minnesota. The translated booklets are available in digital format on the DNR fishing page and in print at locations where they are likely to be in demand, including at select DNR offices, at license vendors and at some Minnesota state parks.
New gar limits are in effect this year. Anglers, spearers and bowfishers have a new possession limit in 2023 of up to 10 gar — the toothy, prehistoric fish native to Minnesota waters. The gar regulation change is part of a larger effort to sustainably manage gar and other native fish including buffalo, sucker, freshwater drum, bowfin, goldeye and bullhead, because these fish are critical contributors to aquatic ecosystems.
Economic benefits
In Minnesota, fishing supports $4.4 billion in economic output through everything from angling-related tourism to the sales of boats and fishing gear, and fishing supports 28,000 jobs, according to the American Sportfishing Association (asafishing.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Sportfishing-in-America-Economic-Report-March-2021.pdf).
Visit the DNR License Dollars at Work page (mndnr.gov/licensedollarsatwork) for more information about how the DNR spends fishing license dollars, and select a Fisheries area to find local information.