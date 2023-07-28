Getting together to build from the foundation up

The Fergus Falls Hockey Association and the Otters girls hockey teams are excited to announce their inaugural “Sisterhood Summer Shakedown,” which is being held at the Community Ice Arena south parking lot.
It was this past spring that the wheels were set into motion for this event.
“A group of us discussed ways that we could try and increase the number of girls in our youth program while trying to capitalize on our 2023 State Tournament run,” said Otters assistant coach Nikki Kaasa. “One of the biggest components in running a successful girls hockey program, especially in a small town, is to constantly be making active efforts to engage and retain new participants. Our girls’ program has already been doing a good job over the past several years with programs like GirlzRock and Try Hockey For Free events, but we wanted to step it up a notch and try new things. One idea that I had was a summer get together where all Fergus girls hockey players, from termites all the way up to high school, would just get together and hang out with each other while doing fun activities.”
The idea got backing from both the FFHA and the Maroon and Gold Booster Club. Brittany Sjolie, booster club president, took on the duties of the logistics and Minnesota Motors made a generous donation to help with expenses.
“We are really hoping to meet lots of new girls ages two-10 who have even the slightest interest in learning about hockey,” mentioned Kaasa. “We will have FFHA representatives present to answer any questions parents or girls may have about joining hockey.”
There will be food and beverages, a bounce house, face painting, games and more. It is being held from 5:30-7:30 p.m., on July 31.
It’s not just about finding new faces, it’s about team bonding and getting together and just being kids. “The Sisterhood is built upon the relationships and memories our girls create with each other, starting when they are just five and six years old,” said Kaasa. “Almost all of our current high school kids grew up idolizing the high school players that came before them.”
The goal is to make it an annual event with there even being a chance of holding more than one per year, with the potential for having an in season event.
“By putting on a free event that is designed to encourage those interactions between youth and high school kids, we hope that all our current youth Otter girls are inspired and motivated to work hard towards becoming part of the high school Sisterhood,” Kaasa closed with.
For more information, visit either the FFHA or Fergus Falls girls high school hockey facebook pages.
