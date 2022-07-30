As I was gandering out the window this week, casually day-dreaming, I was thinking back to the youth days of spending countless hours playing small games of baseball with a limited number of friends at one of the local fields. Broadway and Athletic Park were the two main grounds for unleashing energy out.
Now, for whatever reason, at a young age, myself and my friends were very accepting of the concept of ghost runners. For those that might be unaware, a ghost runner is where the batter gets a hit and because of the limited number of those players, you claim that there is a runner on a given base and either go back to bat, or go to the on deck circle. It’s just assumed that there is a runner now at that base, counting towards runs depending on what happens in the next at bat or two.
Many times it was just two to four of us playing, so of course there was plenty of room to hit when there were limited defensive players … which led to claiming a ghost runner frequently. I’m not sure where the idea of a ghost runner first came about, if it was something decades old but we used it often.
I don’t remember there ever being any complaining or bickering over which base a ghost runner was claimed to be at, but we did draw the line at no stolen bases!
It wasn’t just the ball fields that we used, the boards of the hockey rinks during the summer time were great for keeping things close … more often than not using a tennis ball rather than a baseball.
If there wasn’t a bedtime curfew, we would have played until some of the last light in the sky vanished for the night.
No curfews these days, just Father Time saying, “We aren’t spring chickens anymore.”
