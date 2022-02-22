The Fergus Falls Otters Pemberton Law 12UA hockey team hosted the District 15 tournament on Feb. 19, where they claimed the championship trophy and a trip to regions.
Coming into tournament playing as the No. 1 seed, the Otters first faced Brainerd-Little Falls and won 9-0. Maddie Brimhall put the home team on the board early, scoring on a setup from Averie Tonneson after three minutes of play. Fergus Falls scored a second time late in the first. This time, Maggie Greenagel scored for the Otters, assisted by Brimhall and Tonneson.
In the second period, Brimhall and Greenagel each scored again, assisting each other on both. Ella Lee added an assist on the Greenagel goal.
In the third, Brimhall scored three straight times within the first four minutes of the period, twice unassisted and once aided by Payton Wolden and Tonneson. Tonneson took her turn, scoring twice on two power play opportunities, assisted by Celia Smith and Brimhall. A total of 45 Otters shots were placed on goal in the game. Fergus Falls goalie Mia Olson earned her eighth shutout of the season.
Later that day, Fergus Falls played the Alexandria Cardinals in the championship game. The Otters came away with an 8-2 win. Greenagel wasted no time, making good on a feed from Brimhall in the first minute of the first period. The Cardinals answered back, tying the contest at one. Greenagel then scored four straight times over the duration of the period, including a power play goal on the last one.
Returning in the second period, Brimhall improved on an already impressive lead, putting the Otters in front 6-1 with an assist from Tonneson. The Cards earned one back before the end of the period, but this would prove to be the last shot that got the better of Olson.
A short-handed goal by Brimhall, with Tonneson assisting, early in the third period proved to be the proverbial nail in the coffin for the visiting Cardinals. Brimhall earned an unassisted biscuit later in the period. Olson earned 22 saves in the victory.
The Otters have won 10 straight games.
With the district championship in hand, the next stop for the Pemberton 12UA Otters is the West Regional tournament in Alexandria on Mar. 4-6. They hope to keep the season going as one of two teams advancing to the state tournament in Stillwater. Fergus Falls will take on the third seed from District 5 on Mar. 4, at the Runestone Community Center.
