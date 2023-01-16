Girls High School bowling season begins in St Cloud

After a two-year break, the Fergus Falls girls will once again be competing with teams from central and west-central Minnesota, as the Girls Minnesota High School Bowling season kicks off for 2023. Teams in the Central Northwest Conference will be Detroit Lakes/Perham/St Cloud Apollo, Brainerd, Sartell, Sauk Rapids, Fergus Falls Maroon, Fergus Falls Gold and Wadena/New York Mills.
Fergus Falls Maroon: senior Amelia Eide, juniors Kaydence Knutson and Alayna Price, sophomores Kendra Koep and Myia Krensing and freshman Coliey Connelly. FF Maroon lost their first match to a very strong Sauk Rapids team, 0-4-1. Myia Krensing had a team-high fill percentage at 90%. It was Krensing (87%) and Amelia Eide (75%) leading the way as FF Maroon bounced back with a 5-0 win over Wadena/NYM in match two. Koep and Alayna filled match three at 77% as the team swept the BYE, 5-0, in the final match of the day. FF Maroon sits in second place at 2-1, behind Sauk Rapids and Brainerd, who are both at 3-0.
Fergus Falls Gold: sophomore Brooke Rastedt, eighth-graders Maddie Price and Grace Gaines, and seventh-graders Abbi Connelly, KayLea Weisenberger and Jadalyn Wolfe. FF Gold dropped match one to Brainerd, 1-4. Maddie was team-high at 60%. Maddie (62%) and Weisenberger (60%) had a high fill percentage for the team in a 0-5 loss to the BYE. With seven teams in the conference, there are BYE matches each week. In order to win a game point against the BYE, a team must score higher than the average game bowled by all of the conference teams on that day. FF Gold ran up against Sauk Rapids in match three, losing 0-5. Maddie (90%) and Gaines (70%) were team-high in the loss.
