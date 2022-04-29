Competing in Brainerd on Apr. 26, the Fergus Falls Otters girls track and field team scored 56.5 points taking fourth place as a team and just three points behind Bemidji. Brainerd won the team title for the girls, scoring 208.5 points.
Individually, Sarah Grotberg won the 3200-meter run, crossing the line with a time of 13 minutes 20 point 31 seconds. “She ran a smart race with no real pressure around her. If you don’t have someone to race with, you really have to look within and focus on every lap,” said Otters coach Niki Welde.
Ella Starzl won the long jump at 15 feet seven inches. It is a personal record for her. She was also fourth in the high jump (4-6).
In the triple jump, Megan Tossett had a personal record jump of 33-01.25. It was her best jump by two feet.
The 4 x 400-meter relay team placed fourth, with a time of 4:38.31, with the team consisting of Ainsley Hansen, Olivia Swanson, Becca Schindler and Tyra Skjeret.
“The weather was not complimentary to competing outdoors in track and field (30 degree temps), but our kids all went in with great attitudes and showed their resilience,” mentioned Welde.
A few athletes will compete this weekend at Hamline University. The whole team will be back in action on May 2, at Alexandria.
