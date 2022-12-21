Grabowska named head coach for Otter football

The activities office at Kennedy Secondary School is proud to announce the hiring of Chris Grabowska pending school board approval as the head coach for the upcoming 2023 football season.
Mr. Grabowska, a new resident of the community, has been coaching and in education for 21 years. He has held the title of head football coach for eight of those years with a record of 60-25. He began coaching in Blaine under Dave Nelson as the defensive line coach. From there Grabowska coached in Manhattan, Mont. As head coach in Manhattan, he led the team to their first ever state championship title in 2020 and were the runners up in 2019. Continuing his success in 2020, Grabowska was selected as coach of the year and to coach the Montana East-West Shrine game; Montana’s premier all-star game. Mr. Grabowska says that though these accomplishments are wonderful, his biggest achievements are the lasting relationships he has built with his players, coaches and community members.
Grabowska is looking forward to establishing a positive and family oriented culture.
“Our main focus will be on developing character, accountability, mental and physical toughness, and a team first attitude. We will build a foundation of success on the field, in the classroom and within the community. Ultimately, we want to create positive memories for our players on and off the field by the relationships we will build.” says Grabowska.
Mr. Grabowska spent the 2022 season with the Otters as a volunteer coach and is in his first year at the Fergus Falls School District teaching fifth grade.
“Chris Grabowska comes to us after a very successful coaching career in Montana. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of how to run a program, from the youth all the way to varsity. Not only does he bring a great football IQ with him, but his greatest trademark was the impact he had on his players. This makes him a natural leader and we are very pleased to have Coach Grabowska leading the Otter football team into the future,” stated activities director, Derek Abrahams.
When not coaching or teaching Mr. Grabowska enjoys spending time with his family, coaching and watching his daughters in their activities. He also spends his time woodworking and enjoying the lakes in the summer.
The FFHS activities department is thrilled to welcome Mr. Grabowska.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone