The Hillcrest boys’ soccer team continues to improve in the 2020 season, but the visiting East Grand Forks Green Wave came away with the victory as they defeated the Comets 4-0 Friday.
The Green Wave tallied two header goals in the first half at 3 and 29 minutes. In the second half, East Grand Forks booted two insurance goals at the 60- and 76-minute mark.
“Senior captain Zeke Ihrke and freshman Abram Ness worked together to create several opportunities to score,” Comets head coach Rod Jensen said. “The Comets had excellent defensive efforts from senior captain Trey Carl, Cole Peterson, Zayne Weinrich and Soren Floden. Freshman midfielder Gabe Swedenburg had a great game, supporting both our offense and defensive efforts.”
The Comets will continue their homestand as they welcome in Crookston at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
