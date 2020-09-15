The Hillcrest boys’ soccer team could not overcome an early deficit Monday as the hosting East Grand Forks Green Wave claimed a 5-1 victory over the Comets.
The Green Wave would score two goals in under five minutes, but the Comets would respond with a goal of their own as freshman midfielder Abram Ness knocked in a goal 17 minutes into the half. East Grand Forks would add two more goals before the break to take a 4-1 lead.
The Green Wave would close out the scoring with a goal 79 minutes into the contest.
“Not indicative by the score, the Comets turned the corner and played a good solid game tonight,” Comets head coach Rod Jensen said. “We had strong defensive efforts from Cole Peterson, Soren Floden, Zayne Weinrich, Ben Christenson and Tray Carls. Our offense created several nice attacks on the Greenwave goal. Zeke Ihrke, Drew Fischer, Juin Moon and Gabe Swedenburg really came together tonight to advance the ball on our attacks.”
The Comets (0-3) will head to Prinsburg to take on Central Minnesota Christian Saturday.
