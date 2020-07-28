Fergus Falls driver Brock Gronwold captured the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds victory Friday, July 24 at I-94 Sure Step Speedway.
Gronwold was joined in the winner’s circle by Brad Staples of Herman (Limited Late Model), Matt Pederson of Lake Park (Short Trackers), Horace, North Dakota’s Cole Schill (WISSOTA Late Model), Harwood, North Dakota’s Mike Greseth (WISSOTA Modifieds), Dent’s Ryan Satter (WISSOTA Street Stock) and Dave Mass of East Bethel (WISSOTA Super Stock).
The races continue Friday with the Northern Vintage Stock Car races and $5 grandstand night at the track. Races begin at 7 p.m.
Limited Late Model
A Feature:1. Brad Staples, Herman; 2. Ben Wolden, Fergus Falls; 3. Ryan Mikkelson, Alexandria; 4. Larry Samuelson, Erhard; 5. Rick Nelson, Alexandria; 6. Zack Tysdal, Fergus Falls; 7. Scott Zimmerman, Rothsay; 8. Dustin Johanneck, Litchfield; 9. Greg Umlauf, Rothsay; 10. Tony Robertson, Watkins; 11. Mike Hart, Erhard; 12. Richard Chasteen, Elk River.
Short Tracker
A Feature:1. Matt Pederson, Lake Park; 2. Curtis Huseth, Underwood; 3. Kevin Youngquist, Barney, North Dakota;4. Doug Martin, Willmar; 5. Daniel Harstad, Fergus Falls; 6. Brent Engler, Barrett; 7. Levi Lease, Harwood, North Dakota; 8. Jeff Hanson, Barrett; 9. Brandon Fletschock, Dilworth; 10. Shawn Robinson, Dalton; 11. Shawn Beto, Wahpeton; 12. Brady Hagen, Montevideo; 13. Jacob Hagen, Elbow Lake; 14. Brady Molter, Rothsay; 15. Zach Kort, Fergus Falls; 16 (DNF). Jacob Aarhus, Canby; 17 (DNF). Andy Booke, Wahpeton; 18 (DNF). Cole Greseth, Harwood, North Dakota; 19 (DNF). Danielle Stevens, Elizabeth; 20 (DNF). Austin Lammers, Pelican Rapids; 21 (DNF). Peter Martin, Willmar; DNS. Dustin Walters, Alexandria.
WISSOTA Late Model
A Feature:1. Cole Schill, Horace, North Dakota; 2. Dave Mass, East Bethel; 3. Shawn Meyer, Wahpeton; 4. Dan Ebert, Lake Shore; 5. Dustin Hapka, Fargo; 6. Cory Tammen, Moorhead; 7. Ben Wolden, Fergus Falls; 8. Ryan Mikkelson, Alexandria; 9. Bryce Sward, Nelson; 10. Jordan Tollakson, Montevideo; 11. Casey Meyer, Wahpeton; 12. Jerry Hauge, Underwood; 13 (DNF). Shawn Kirwin, Morris; 14 (DNF). Landon Atkinson, Little Falls; 15 (DNF). Jeffrey Lien Jr., Mora.
WISSOTA Midwest Mods
A Feature: 1. Brock Gronwold, Fergus Falls; 2. Matt Baker, Saint Joseph; 3. Sam Zender, Fergus Falls; 4. Cody Lee, Starbuck; 5. Travis Saurer, Elizabeth; 6. Alex Langland, Enderlin, North Dakota; 7. Grady Shearer, St. Cloud; 8. Corey Storck, Morris; 9. Ron Saurer, Dalton; 10. Haley Lee, Starbuck; 11. Travis Engebretson, Cyrus; 12. Jamie Norman, Battle Lake; 13. Michelle Lund, Brandon; 14. Chad Gronner, Underwood; 15. Rick Norman, Underwood; 16. Abby Gierke, Villard; 17. Grace Oeltjen, Villard; 18 (DNF). Jake Frericks, Grove City; 19 (DNF). Brendan Blascyk, Kensington; 20 (DNF). Lindsey Hansen, Jamestown, North Dakota; 21 (DNF). Avery Anderson, Alexandria; 22 (DNF). Jeff Nelson, Perham; 23 (DNF). Shane Howell, Buffalo; 24 (DNF). Randy Laage, Brooten; 25 (DNF). Ryan Gierke, Villard; 26 (DNF). Scott Oeltjen, Villard; 27 (DNF). Jake Smith, St. Joseph.
WISSOTA Modifieds
A Feature:1. Mike Greseth, Harwood, North Dakota;2. Brian Haben, Appleton; 3. Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria; 4. Tyler Kaeter, St. Cloud; 5. Brady Gerdes, Villard; 6. Dan Ebert, Lake Shore; 7. Shane Howell, Buffalo; 8. Ryan Gierke, Villard; 9. Travis Saurer, Elizabeth; 10. Tyler Peterson, Hickson, North Dakota; 11. Jayson Good, Watertown, South Dakota; 12. Dan Pederson, Underwood; 13. Jon Tollakson, Montevideo; 14. Dustin Bitzan, Brandon; 15. McKenzie Gerdes, Alexandria; 16 (DNF). Joseph Thomas, Glyndon; 17 (DNF). Chris Mensen, Carlos; 18 (DNF). Devin Fouquette, St. Cloud; 19 (DNF). Landon Atkinson, Little Falls; 20 (DNF). Luke Lick, Rosholt, South Dakota; 21 (DNF). Brett Hoium, Villard; 22 (DNF). Taylor Grove, Glyndon; 23 (DNF). Don Eischens, Richmond.
WISSOTA Street Stock
A Feature: 1. Ryan Satter, Dent; 2. Kyle Anderson, Jamestown, North Dakota; 3. Brady Gerdes, Villard; 4. Craig Gardner, Eagle Bend; 5. Jack Koranda, Bluffton; 6. Jeff Ekdahl, Oakdale; 7. Darek Turner, Fargo; 8. Brittany Smith, St. Joseph; 9. Russell Carlson, Montevideo; 10. Jake Froemke, International Falls; 11. Cole Kannegiesser, Hancock; 12. Greg Platzer, Robbinsdale; 13. Kevin Pender, Barnesville; 14. Kenny Barber, Starbuck; 15 (DNF). Tyler Klugman, Wheaton; 16 (DNF). Joe Potter, Euclid;17 (DNF). Cory Dykhoff, Perham; DNS. Jim Williams, DeGraff; DNS. Mike Hart, Erhard.
WISSOTA Super Stock
A Feature:1. Dave Mass, East Bethel; 2. Ryan Flaten, Madison; 3. Jeff Crouse, Alexandria; 4. Jeff Flaten, Hancock; 5. Matt Miller, Glenwood; 6. Nicholas Jacobson, Bemidji; 7. Karter Reents, Glenwood; 8. Trent Brutger, Watkins; 9. William Lund, Brandon; 10. Jim Critser, Cyrus; 11 (DNF). Travis Scott, Glenwood; DNS. Dominic Baker, Osakis; DNS. Jase Lien, Mora.
