An early hole made the battle back into the game hard for the Hillcrest girls’ basketball team as Oak Grove took home a 42-36 win Saturday.

“We lacked energy and intensity and dug ourselves into a deep hole early on,” Comets head coach Hannah Clark said. “We came back in the second half, but just didn’t have enough gas at the end of the game to finish our run.”

Mackenzie Foss led the team with 12 points and nine rebounds, while teammates Cassy Twedt and Anna Rasmussen also grabbed seven rebounds each.

“Cassy Twedt played really well today. She had a solid defensive game and was a huge spark for us on offense. Audra Ewan has been very consistent for us and is a nice compliment to Anna and Mackenzie’s ability to get the the basket. She is really looking for her shot and always has her feet set when the ball gets kicked out to her from inside the paint.”

